Edith Head comes to life onstage at Moxie Theatre

Costume designer Edith Head holds a record 35 Oscar nominations and won eight — more than any other woman — with her career that spanned six decades and a thousand films. Now the Hollywood legend comes to life at Moxie Theatre in the play "A Conversation with Edith Head" starring Susan Claassen.

You may not know the name Edith Head, but you’ve likely seen her stellar work in "She Done Him Wrong," "Sunset Blvd," "Samson and Delilah," "Roman Holiday" or "The Sting." As a film costume designer, she dressed the most glamorous women and the sexiest men. But she always saw herself in service to the director and the script, while making sure every performer felt good and looked amazing.

Personally, she had an iconic look, with her dark glasses, severe black bangs and neutral-toned skirt suits. Her look was so distinctive that she inspired the look of Pixar's Edna Mode in "The Incredibles" (some dispute that and point to Linda Hunt as the inspiration, but you decide).

Head maintained an intentionally nondescript business style to avoid distracting from the stars who wore her clothes. But Head finally has an opportunity to take center thanks to Claassen, who, along with Head biographer Paddy Calistro, has crafted a fabulous evening with the Hollywood legend.

Claassen not only looks like Head’s identical twin, but she also captures her formidable demeanor, no-nonsense style and razor-sharp wit. If you love movies, you’ll revel in the behind-the-scenes insight into the craft of costume design and take delight in gossip about Hollywood celebrities from Mae West and Elizabeth Taylor to Alfred Hitchcock and Cecil B. DeMille. And it will leave you wishing for more.

The play feels spontaneous, with Head taking questions from the audience and interacting with them, but it’s as expertly tailored as one of Head’s costumes. There is obvious craft in the construction, but also deep admiration for Head.

"A Conversation with Edith Head" has thankfully been extended through March 8 at Moxie Theatre. Go — or risk the wrath of Edith Head!