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Arts & Culture

Sunday Puzzle: Between the lines

By Will Shortz
Published May 17, 2026 at 4:00 AM PDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge

The on-air challenge goes here.

Last week's challenge

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Last week's challenge comes from Joshua Green, of Columbia, Md. Think of a popular film franchise with many sequels. Hidden in consecutive letters inside its name is a place mentioned multiple times in the Bible. Replace that place with a single letter and you'll name a Major League Baseball team. What franchise and team are these?

Answer: "The Avengers" --> (Detroit) Tigers

Winner

Erin Kealiher of Silver Spring, Maryland.

This week's challenge

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This week's challenge comes from Joseph Young, of St. Cloud, Minn. Name a famous actor of the past, seven letter first name and seven letter last name. Remove three consecutive letters from him last name and the remaining letters in order will be the well known lead character from a long running series of films. What actor and character are these?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, May 21 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).

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