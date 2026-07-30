KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Hidden Under The Highway

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Aug. 3 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, discover what's hidden under one part of San Diego highway. Then we'll learn how something found in an East County backyard lead to a “History Mystery” about San Diego, and see where processing feldspar was once a big industry. You'll also meet our city’s long-forgotten "Parachute King.” Plus things sent in by viewers and much more!

Discover what's hidden under one part of San Diego highway; learn how something found in an East County backyard lead to a "History Mystery" About San Diego; see where processing feldspar was once a big industry, and meet our city's long-forgotten "Parachute King." Plus things sent in by viewers and much more!

Watch On Your Schedule: All episodes are available to stream now with KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Courtesy of Ken Kramer Campo Milling Corporation, Campo, Calif. (Undated photo)

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