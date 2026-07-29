Medieval-inspired combat comes to life through the Society for Creative Anachronism at Comic-Con

The clash of swords and cheers from onlookers echoed across the West Mezzanine Terrace of the San Diego Convention Center on Friday afternoon as armored fighters squared off before Comic-Con attendees.

The demonstration, hosted by the Society for Creative Anachronism , gave visitors a chance to experience medieval-inspired armored combat up close. Fighters wearing full armor wielded rattan weapons in bouts designed to recreate the techniques and spirit of historical combat while following strict safety guidelines .

The Society for Creative Anachronism, or SCA, is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to researching and recreating life before the 17th century. Members explore everything from armored combat and fencing to brewing, sewing, blacksmithing and other historical crafts.

Comic-Con’s celebration of fantasy, gaming and pop culture makes it a natural venue for the SCA. The event offered attendees a chance to experience the group’s activities firsthand, while members said it serves as an invitation for newcomers to learn more about the organization and get involved.

"If it existed back then, there's somebody studying and recreating it," said Baron Torsteinn Arngeirsson of the Barony of Calafia, which serves San Diego and Imperial counties.

Carlos Castillo Baron Torsteinn Arngeirsson thanks the crowd at Comic-Con after the final fight on July 24, 2026. Carlos Castillo Armored fighters circle the arena, bracing for a final, high-stakes "last man standing" bout on July 24, 2026.

Unlike choreographed stage combat, the armored bouts are competitive. Participants train regularly and must demonstrate that they can safely protect themselves and their opponents before they are authorized to compete.

"Our combat is honor-based," Arngeirsson said. "If I were to strike you on the head, and you felt that it wasn't a proper killing blow because it was light or skipped off, you can tell me what was going on, and I will accept that, and we'll continue the fight."

Arngeirsson said members can pursue the hobby at whatever level they choose, whether casually exploring a historical craft or dedicating years to mastering one.

"You put into it what you get out of it," he said.

For many members, however, the organization is about more than recreating history.

"When I grew up, I really loved learning history books, but I always wondered what people actually did day to day," said Julia Solis, an SCA member whose historical persona draws inspiration from several time periods. "When I joined, I found there was actually a community that shares that with each other."

Solis said the organization gave her the opportunity to learn traditional skills in a hands-on environment while building friendships with people who share her interests.

"We learn history in a hands-on way," she said. "We relearn all this historical stuff, get to dress up, have feasts and dancing, and I've made friends from all over the U.S."

While armored combat drew crowds throughout the afternoon, Arngeirsson emphasized it represents only a small part of the organization's activities.

"This is a very tiny part," he said. "This is to get a taste, to get people to come and play with us."