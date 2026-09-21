Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Arts & Culture

Paramount makes concessions to salvage $111 billion Warner Bros. Discovery deal

By David Folkenflik Mandalit del Barco
Published September 21, 2026 at 9:40 AM PDT
David Ellison, Chairman & CEO, Paramount Skydance speaks on stage during New York Upfront Partnership Event 2026 at Storied NYC on April 22, 2026 in New York City.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Paramount
/
Getty Images North America
David Ellison, Chairman & CEO, Paramount Skydance speaks on stage during New York Upfront Partnership Event 2026 at Storied NYC on April 22, 2026 in New York City.

Sign up for NPR's Up First morning newsletter for the stories you need to start your day

Paramount's owners have made a series of concessions to a coalition of 12 Democratic state attorneys general to resolve a lawsuit that endangered the media company's $111 billion takeover bid of its larger Hollywood rival, Warner Bros. Discovery, according to a person with knowledge of the arrangement.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The person who confirmed the deal spoke on condition of anonymity because the company and the attorneys general have not yet publicly released any information on it.

The agreement will bind Paramount to operate Warner Bros. Studios and Paramount Pictures separately — at least for now. Together, they will release at least 30 films a year, or risk a financial penalty. And the deal will also create a board intended to insulate Warner's CNN from corporate intervention in newsroom decisions, a demand from several of the attorneys general.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Tags

Arts & Culture TVFilmNPR Top Stories
David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
Mandalit del Barco
As an arts correspondent based at NPR West, Mandalit del Barco reports and produces stories about film, television, music, visual arts, dance and other topics. Over the years, she has also covered everything from street gangs to Hollywood, police and prisons, marijuana, immigration, race relations, natural disasters, Latino arts and urban street culture (including hip hop dance, music, and art). Every year, she covers the Oscars and the Grammy awards for NPR, as well as the Sundance Film Festival and other events. Her news reports, feature stories and photos, filed from Los Angeles and abroad, can be heard on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Alt.latino, and npr.org.

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News