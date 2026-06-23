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Border & Immigration

Award ceremony honors Tijuana journalists for best in photojournalism and reporting

By Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published June 23, 2026 at 6:23 PM PDT
More than 100 of Baja California’s best photojournalists and journalists came together this morning to honor their own. KPBS Video Journalist Matthew Bowler takes us to the celebration.

The Asociación de Fotógrafos de Prensa de Tijuana and the Asociación Nacional de Periodistas de Baja California gave special recognition to some of Tijuana’s photojournalists and reporters on Friday.

“I feel so proud,” said Carolina Vázquez, one of the recipients and a reporters for Televisa Tijuana. “It was a surprise because they told me on Monday that 'Hey you know what? You’re going to receive this recognition,' and I was like 'Really?'"

Thirty-two visual journalism professionals and other journalists from Tecate, Mexicali, Tijuana and Rosarito took home medals for their contributions to journalism along the border.

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Tijuana journalist Carolina Vázquez shows off her Medal of Merit, at the first journalism awards in Tijuana by the Asociación de Fotógrafos de Prensa de Tijuana and the Asociación Nacional de Periodistas de Baja California, Tijuana June 19, 2026.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Tijuana journalist Carolina Vázquez shows off her Medal of Merit, at the first journalism awards in Tijuana by the Asociación de Fotógrafos de Prensa de Tijuana and the Asociación Nacional de Periodistas de Baja California, Tijuana June 19, 2026.

“Omar Martinez, Omar Camarillo, Roberto Córdova, the videographers, Luis Birer, Ricardo," said Tijuana photojournalist Joebeth Terriquez said, listing the names of his colleagues inspire him. "Finally somebody is going to recognize their work,”

Photojournalists face unique dangers in Tijuana, said Ramón Hurtado, president of the Asociación de Fotógrafos de Tijuana,.

“It is difficult because a photographer is always at the forefront. Photographers cannot stay in the background,” he said in Spanish. “We are usually acknowledged by the authorities or social groups, yet we never do the same among ourselves—we journalists.”

According to the UN about 90 journalists have been killed in Mexico in the last decade.

But because safety is improving they get to celebrate their work and each other, Hurtado said.

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“Yes, it is quite a dangerous profession, but fortunately, the risks for our colleagues in Tijuana have decreased for the time being,” he said.

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Matthew Bowler
Matthew Bowler is an award-winning journalist from San Diego. Bowler comes from a long line of San Diego journalists. Both his father and grandfather worked as journalists covering San Diego. He is also a third generation San Diego State University graduate, where he studied art with a specialty in painting and printmaking. Bowler moved to the South of France after graduating from SDSU. While there he participated in many art exhibitions. The newspaper “La Marseillaise” called his work “les oeuvres impossible” or “the impossible works.” After his year in Provence, Bowler returned to San Diego and began to work as a freelance photographer for newspapers and magazines. Some years later, he discovered his passion for reporting the news, for getting at the truth, for impacting lives. Bowler is privileged to have received many San Diego Press Club Awards along with two Emmy's.
See stories by Matthew Bowler

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