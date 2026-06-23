Award ceremony honors Tijuana journalists for best in photojournalism and reporting

The Asociación de Fotógrafos de Prensa de Tijuana and the Asociación Nacional de Periodistas de Baja California gave special recognition to some of Tijuana’s photojournalists and reporters on Friday.

“I feel so proud,” said Carolina Vázquez, one of the recipients and a reporters for Televisa Tijuana. “It was a surprise because they told me on Monday that 'Hey you know what? You’re going to receive this recognition,' and I was like 'Really?'"

Thirty-two visual journalism professionals and other journalists from Tecate, Mexicali, Tijuana and Rosarito took home medals for their contributions to journalism along the border.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Tijuana journalist Carolina Vázquez shows off her Medal of Merit, at the first journalism awards in Tijuana by the Asociación de Fotógrafos de Prensa de Tijuana and the Asociación Nacional de Periodistas de Baja California, Tijuana June 19, 2026.

“Omar Martinez, Omar Camarillo, Roberto Córdova, the videographers, Luis Birer, Ricardo," said Tijuana photojournalist Joebeth Terriquez said, listing the names of his colleagues inspire him. "Finally somebody is going to recognize their work,”

Photojournalists face unique dangers in Tijuana, said Ramón Hurtado, president of the Asociación de Fotógrafos de Tijuana,.

“It is difficult because a photographer is always at the forefront. Photographers cannot stay in the background,” he said in Spanish. “We are usually acknowledged by the authorities or social groups, yet we never do the same among ourselves—we journalists.”

According to the UN about 90 journalists have been killed in Mexico in the last decade.

But because safety is improving they get to celebrate their work and each other, Hurtado said.

“Yes, it is quite a dangerous profession, but fortunately, the risks for our colleagues in Tijuana have decreased for the time being,” he said.