Part-Time driver from Michael Jordan's team wins NASCAR Coronado race

Corey Heim won the inaugural Anduril 250 on the streets of Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado Sunday for his first victory in 13 career NASCAR Cup Series races.

The part-time driver with the Michael Jordan-co-owned 23XI Racing team took the lead from teammate Tyler Reddick with three laps to go on the 75- lap, 255-mile race on the 3.4-mile, 16-turn street course.

Reddick slipped in Turn 2 on Lap 73 to give Heim an opening. The teammates ran side by side through Turns 3 and 4, with Reddick trying a crossover move into Turn 5 on the first purpose-built NASCAR circuit on a military installation.

Reddick scraped the outside wall, made contact with Heim's No. 67 Toyota, pushing him toward the wall, but ceded the position.

Reddick suffered a flat tire running second with two laps to go and finished 25th, with his series lead over 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin dropping to eight points. Hamlin finished 14th.

Reddick was the first driver to win each of the series' first three races.

Another 23XI Racing driver, Bubba Wallace, finished second, 10.365 seconds behind Heim.

Heim started 13th in the field of 39 and finished 17th in the race's 20-lap first stage and 21st in the second stage, which ended after the 40th lap.

"After stage two, I just took a deep breath," said Heim, who will turn 24 on July 5. "I had high expectations coming into this race. Just kind of took a deep breath, reset and went after it."

Heim completed the race in 3 hours, 36 minutes, 50 seconds and had an average speed of 70.561 mph.

Heim will be a full-time driver for 23XI Racing in 2027, the team announced May 30.

Ryan Blaney won Stage 1 under a yellow caution flag, which came out with two laps to go after Wallace lost a right-front wheel following a pit stop, drawing a two-lap penalty.

After a Ricky Stenhouse Jr. caution on Lap 13, Brent Crews subbed into the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for Christopher Bell who continues his recovery from a fractured wrist suffered during a wreck in the FireKeepers Casino 400 June 7 at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan.

Ryan Preece was the Stage 2 winner, passing Riley Herbst for the lead with two laps to go.

Pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen was knocked out of the race due to a multi-car car crash on Lap 32, triggered when Austin Hill and Connor Zilisch crashed together from the lead on a restart. Hill and Zilisch were also knocked out of the race.

The race was run under cautions for 11 of the 75 laps. There were 30 lead changes among 13 drivers. Blaney led for a race-high 12 laps during his three times in the lead. Kyle Larson took the lead from him on the 49th lap and was never able to regain it.

Van Gisbergen led for the first three laps and the 12th through 15th.

The only laps Heim led were the final three.

The New Zealand-born van Gisbergen's seven Cup Series victories on street and road courses is tied for third all-time with Chase Elliott and behind eight-time winner Tony Stewart and nine-time winner Jeff Gordon.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth participated in Sunday's pre-race ceremony as the honorary starter, and visited sailors on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, which was docked next to the course.

The course was the fifth-longest in NASCAR Cup Series. The longest was the 4.17-mile Daytona Beach and Road Course, which was used for 10 races from 1949 to 1958.