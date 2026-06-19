Can two people enjoy a day at the San Diego County Fair for under $200?

At a glance Is the San Diego County Fair affordable for everyone? It’s long been a place for families to come out for a day of fun, but with rising costs of housing and transportation, it may not fit every budget.

A San Diego tradition

The San Diego County Fair has been held for 146 years, starting as an agriculture fair to bring local farmers together, according to the fair site. It has since become a summer tradition that has taken place in National City and Balboa Park, and has been at the Del Mar Fairgrounds since 1936.

Each year features a different theme. Last year’s fair celebrated pets, while this year’s theme, “Once Upon a Fair,” invites visitors to celebrate the stories that connect communities.

The fair is a summer tradition for many San Diegans and visitors, known for rides, entertainment and classic fair food. But costs can add up quickly, including admission, ride and game credits and food prices.

KPBS went to the fair with a challenge: spending a full day for under $200.



The challenge

On a Wednesday morning, Miles Price and I went to the first day of the San Diego County Fair to see whether we could spend the day for under $200. We aimed for a realistic budget that included tickets, parking, rides, games, food drinks, a souvenir and fair experiences like the petting zoo.

Audy McAfee / KPBS Miles Price plays a game at the San Diego County Fair on June 10, 2026.

Ticket and game-credit prices fluctuate by day and are cheaper when purchased in advance online.

This year, general admission is $17 in advance and $20 the day of Wednesday and Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays, advance admission is $20 and day-of admission is $25. Tickets for seniors and youth ages 6-12 are $3 less, and youth get in free on Fridays. A season pass is also available for $60, covering all 20 days.

The cheapest ticket is opening day, which features a “$5 before 5 p.m.” deal. Last year's general admission tickets were slightly cheaper , but children 5 and younger are still free.

Game and ride credits, known as “BlastPass,” also vary depending on whether they are purchased in person or ahead of time.

The fair also offers $15 meal deals at participating vendors. After tax, that comes to a little over $32 for two people.

Food and drinks inside the fair are typically pricey, but outside food and refillable water bottles are allowed under fair guidelines.

Instead of trying to do everything, we treated it like a typical date with food, drinks and attractions — including the free pig races — that caught our eye, and used our BlastPass on a few rides and games.

Price of San Diego San Diego County is known for being one of America’s most expensive regions. This is not news to locals. KPBS' new series Price of San Diego dives into the rising costs of groceries, child care, car insurance and even our beloved California burrito. You won’t want to miss this ongoing series, live now on KPBS.org/priceofsandiego Learn More

What we spent

After paying $10 for admission ($5 each) and $50 for game credits, then another $127.49 on food, drinks and activities, bringing our total to $187.49 for two people — abour $12 under our $200 budget.

Here's how that $127.49 broke down:



Two lemonades ($32.30)

It was hot. We had refillable water bottles, but decided a cold drink was worth it despite the price.



It was hot. We had refillable water bottles, but decided a cold drink was worth it despite the price. Two chicken slider meals from Disco Chicken ($32.63)

This was part of the value meal deal list. I wasn't expecting much, but I was pleasantly surprised. The chicken was tender and juicy, the fries were crispy and it was nice to get extra water included.



This was part of the value meal deal list. I wasn't expecting much, but I was pleasantly surprised. The chicken was tender and juicy, the fries were crispy and it was nice to get extra water included. One Biscoff cinnamon roll ($17)

The topping was just the right level of sweetness, and the roll was slightly crispy on the outside with a soft, fluffy center.

Audy McAfee / KPBS A Biscoff cinnamon roll at the San Diego County Fair on June 10, 2026.

The topping was just the right level of sweetness, and the roll was slightly crispy on the outside with a soft, fluffy center. One alcoholic drink ($27.19)

I’d heard there were “secret speakeasies” at the fair, and tracking one down turned into a bit of a scavenger hunt. The guava-rita made it worth it.



I’d heard there were “secret speakeasies” at the fair, and tracking one down turned into a bit of a scavenger hunt. The guava-rita made it worth it. Two cups of feed for the petting zoo ($8.37)

We both love animals, so this was an easy yes. The white baby goat was our favorite, though they were not shy about coming right up to you.



We both love animals, so this was an easy yes. The white baby goat was our favorite, though they were not shy about coming right up to you. Two photo booth strips ($10)

We wanted a souvenir, and this felt like the most budget-friendly option that still gave us something to take home and share.

Can you do it?

Audy McAfee / KPBS Audy McAfee's partner, Miles Price, holds photo booth strips of the couple at the San Diego County Fair on June 10, 2026.

Even though we stayed under the $200 mark, the experience shows how quickly costs at the fair can add up, especially with food, drinks and add-on activities.

So, can two people enjoy a day at the San Diego County Fair for under $200? Yes – but it takes planning. Food and beverages made up the bulk of our spending, and bringing your own snacks and refillable water bottles or skipping a few extras could lower the total even more.