Economy

Spirit Airlines to stop service at San Diego International Airport in October

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published September 4, 2025 at 5:43 PM PDT
Just weeks before the new Terminal 1 opens at San Diego International Airport, one of its tenants says it’s ending service. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says Spirit Airlines will stop flying out of San Diego in early October.

Spirit is a budget airline that can get travelers from San Diego to places like Las Vegas for as little as $25 one way.

But after Oct. 4, those deals won't be available from San Diego anymore. Spirit is cutting service to San Diego International Airport and 10 other U.S. cities as part of a company restructuring.

The airline has faced recent financial troubles. Last week, Spirit announced it was entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in just under a year.

A Chapter 11 filing lets the airline keep flying while it restructures.

“As part of our efforts to transform our business and position Spirit for long-term success, we are adjusting our network to focus on our strongest performing markets,” said airline spokesperson Nicole Aguiar in a written statement.

A man walks past the Spirit Airlines check-in counter at San Diego International Airport Terminal 1, Sept. 4, 2025.
A man walks past the Spirit Airlines check-in counter at San Diego International Airport Terminal 1, Sept. 4, 2025.

Spirit is set to be one of seven carriers at San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1, which opens on Sept. 22.

“Spirit’s decision will have no impact on operations at San Diego International Airport,” said airport spokeswoman Nicole Hall.

She said other carriers at the San Diego airport are serving the markets that Spirit had been flying to this summer — including Detroit, Oakland, San Jose and Las Vegas.

Hall said Spirit Airlines is allocated one preferential gate, which is not exclusive to the airline, in the existing and the new Terminal 1.

She said the gate in the new Terminal 1 will be used by another carrier when Spirit is no longer there.

The statement from Spirit also said, “We apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience this may cause and will reach out to those with affected reservations to notify them of their options, including a refund.”

Economy TravelTransportation
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
