Spirit Airlines to stop service at San Diego International Airport in October

Spirit is a budget airline that can get travelers from San Diego to places like Las Vegas for as little as $25 one way.

But after Oct. 4, those deals won't be available from San Diego anymore. Spirit is cutting service to San Diego International Airport and 10 other U.S. cities as part of a company restructuring.

The airline has faced recent financial troubles. Last week, Spirit announced it was entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in just under a year.

A Chapter 11 filing lets the airline keep flying while it restructures.

“As part of our efforts to transform our business and position Spirit for long-term success, we are adjusting our network to focus on our strongest performing markets,” said airline spokesperson Nicole Aguiar in a written statement.

Jacob Aere / KPBS A man walks past the Spirit Airlines check-in counter at San Diego International Airport Terminal 1, Sept. 4, 2025.

Spirit is set to be one of seven carriers at San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1, which opens on Sept. 22.

“Spirit’s decision will have no impact on operations at San Diego International Airport,” said airport spokeswoman Nicole Hall.

She said other carriers at the San Diego airport are serving the markets that Spirit had been flying to this summer — including Detroit, Oakland, San Jose and Las Vegas.

Hall said Spirit Airlines is allocated one preferential gate, which is not exclusive to the airline, in the existing and the new Terminal 1.

She said the gate in the new Terminal 1 will be used by another carrier when Spirit is no longer there.

The statement from Spirit also said, “We apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience this may cause and will reach out to those with affected reservations to notify them of their options, including a refund.”