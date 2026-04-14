'Road map' to revitalize San Diego Civic Center estimates major city savings

The Prebys Foundation and Downtown San Diego Partnership on Tuesday released a plan to redevelop the city's aging Civic Center, including the Civic Theatre, City Hall and more.

The plan, created in collaboration with U3 Advisors, calls for the creation of a joint powers authority — a public partnership between San Diego, the San Diego Community College District, and the Regional Housing Finance Authority, along with future partners — supported by a nonprofit to "manage a quicker implementation and ensure coordinated leadership, accountability, and long-term stewardship," a statement from the groups read.

"This road map lays out a clear path to reenergize the heart of Downtown as a place where people live, learn, and connect," said Betsy Brennan, president and CEO of the Downtown San Diego Partnership. "It would bring new housing, cultural vibrancy, and daily activity to further strengthen the economic and social fabric of our city."

The proponents of the "road map" say it will offer a projected one- time economic impact of $14 billion and nearly $500 million in ongoing annual benefits for the region, along with 80,000 temporary jobs, 1,000 permanent ones and nearly 2,300 new housing units.

Tuesday's plan outlines a near-term path forward, including formation of a Joint Powers Authority or other partnership structure as early as 2027, a possible City Hall relocation decision in late 2026, and completion of initial Phase 1 projects within five years, the statement reads.

"This is about more than a development project — it's about building a Civic Center that reflects the full potential of San Diego," said Grant Oliphant, CEO of Prebys Foundation. "The city and City Council called for greater clarity on how to move downtown revitalization forward. This plan offers a clear, actionable path — one that can move ahead with partners who are ready to go and can help make this happen."

According to the plan's authors, the first phase includes establishing an education and culture hub at the Golden Hall site possibly anchored by SDCCD, along with new residential units. The Civic Theater is proposed to be renovated and expanded with a new hotel following the relocation of City Hall from the City Administration Building.

At his 2026 State of the City address, Mayor Todd Gloria said the city was in negotiations with the community college district for the Golden Hall redevelopment to bring the Mesa College World Art Collection and Museum Studies program to the site.

A second phase aims to redevelop or reuse the Civic Center Plaza building, the King Chavez High School site and the Evan Jones Parkade as a mix of housing types with active ground floor uses, the plan reads.

According to a study conducted in January, by relocating City Hall, San Diego could see upward of $325 million in savings.

"After several years of thoughtful planning and bold visioning for the future of the Civic Center, some tangible next steps have begun to emerge with regard to exactly how this place will begin to transform," said Omar Blaik, CEO of U3 Advisors. "The Joint Powers Authority we are recommending is a governance and operational model that has produced remarkable results in other districts across the country and can do so for San Diego right now. With the right professional staff and volunteer board in place, the JPA combines strong local control and accountability with the external resources needed to bring the community's vision to life."