Study: Breeders' Cup in Del Mar generated $125M in economic impact

Over two days last fall, the 2025 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club boosted local economies by an estimated $125 million, according to an independent study released today.

The two-day horse racing event was hosted in Del Mar on Oct. 31-Nov. 1 and saw bets totaling $210 million. It was the fourth time Del Mar hosted the World Championships, after 2017, 2021 and 2024.

Monday's report, conducted by California-based Sport Management Research Institute, found the event supported 1,023 jobs, generating $51.8 million in labor income and $80.2 million (equivalent to GDP) in value added to local businesses.

"The Breeders' Cup delivered a significant boost to San Diego's economy — supporting local jobs, generating millions in visitor spending, and bringing global attention to our region," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said. "This is exactly the kind of major event that drives opportunity for our small businesses and workers while reinforcing San Diego's reputation as a world- class destination."

Additionally, visitors generated $11 million in federal taxes and $7.6 million in state and local taxes. Breeders' Cup visitors spent $38.7 million across hotels, dining, retail, transportation and entertainment and $5 million was spent on facility enhancements and event infrastructure at Del Mar, the study found.

"Breeders' Cup is proud to deliver not only world-class racing, but also meaningful economic impact for our host communities," said Drew Fleming, president and CEO of Breeders' Cup Limited. "The results from Del Mar in 2025 demonstrate the strength of our global festival, from record wagering to significant job creation and visitor spending. We're especially encouraged by the strong tourism indicators, which show how the World Championships continue to elevate host destinations and drive long-term economic benefits well beyond Breeders' Cup week."

According to the study, visitors from outside San Diego County accounted for 61% of 43,705 attendees, with 82.5% saying the event was the primary purpose of their trip to the area. Visitor spending included $11.5 million on entertainment, recreation and attractions apart from the races. The average visiting party stayed 2.5 nights and spent approximately $5,455 for their trip, the report found.

"The prestige of the event, combined with our iconic seaside setting, made for a truly special weekend of racing," said Josh Rubinstein, president of Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. "Just as important, it delivered meaningful impact for our community — generating nearly $125 million for the San Diego region and supporting more than 1,000 jobs. The success of the 2025 Breeders' Cup speaks to how strongly San Diegans have embraced horse racing, especially the World Championships."

A total of 66.5% of attendees surveyed said they planned to return to the region within the next year.

Compared to the 2017 Breeders' Cup at Del Mar and adjusted for inflation, the 2025 edition saw a 38.9% increase in employment impact and a 12.3% increase in total economic output.