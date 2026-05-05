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Economy

If you are struggling to make ends meet, NPR wants to hear from you

By NPR Staff
Published May 5, 2026 at 5:42 AM PDT
A person waits while filling their fuel tank at a gas station in Portland, Ore.
Jenny Kane
/
AP
A person waits while filling their fuel tank at a gas station in Portland, Ore.

American families are under financial pressure.

Gasoline prices have hit their highest point in nearly four years. The job market is stagnant. Mortgage rates are climbing.

If you're struggling financially, we want to hear from you: What costs are affecting you most? What financial choices are you making to cope? Will costs influence how you vote in this year's midterm elections?

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