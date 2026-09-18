San Diego gas surges past $6.18 as Middle East conflict drives up pump prices

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose today for the 30th time in 31 days, increasing 2.9 cents to $6.186, its highest amount since May 12.

The average price has increased 50.4 cents over the past 31 days, including 4.3 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose 12 consecutive days, dropped four-tenths of a cent Aug. 31, then resumed increasing the following day.

The average price is 16.9 cents more than one week ago, 50.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.411 greater than one year ago.

The average price has increased $1.48 since the start of the joint U.S.-Israel war on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.

"Middle East oil supply concerns continue to impact pump prices nationwide and particularly in states like California that import significant amounts of oil from the Middle East," Kandace Redd, the Automobile Club of Southern California's senior public affairs specialist, said in a statement released Thursday.

"Oil prices have backed down somewhat from earlier this week, but would need to drop significantly more to affect pump prices locally."

The national average price rose for the 18th time in 19 days, increasing 3 cents to $4.468. It has risen 39.1 cents over the past 19 days, including 7.1 cents Thursday.

The national average price increased five consecutive days, dropped two-tenths of a cent Sept. 5 and resumed rising Sept. 6. It is 17.3 cents more than one week ago, 40.3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.265 greater than one year ago.

The national average has increased $1.486 since the attack on Iran.

The national average price is at its highest amount this late in the calendar year, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.