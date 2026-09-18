Navy officials offer to relocate sailors during heat waves following KPBS report

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson, it’s FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18TH>>>> [ THE NAVY IS NOW OFFERING TO RELOCATE SAILORS DURING HEAT WAVES ]We’ll tell you what LED TO the decision next. But first ... the headlines …########

A NEW AP POLL FINDS THERE IS ONE ISSUE THAT BOTH REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS ALMOST SEE EYE-TO EYE ON – CONCERN OVER A-I DATA CENTERS

IT FOUND THAT 6 IN 10 AMERICANS SUPPORT LIMITING THE NUMBER OF DATA CENTERS, INCLUDING MOST DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS

WE’VE SEEN THAT CONCERN HERE IN OUR COUNTY, WITH THE POWAY CITY COUNCIL VOTING TO APPROVE A BAN ON AI DATA CENTERS IN THEIR CITY.

THE PEW RESEARCH CENTER FINDS THAT WHILE A MAJORITY OF EXISTING DATA CENTERS ARE IN URBAN AREAS, AN INCREASING NUMBER ARE NOW BEING PLANNED FOR RURAL AREAS

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THE CITY COUNCIL ON TUESDAY UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED PAY RAISES FOR SAN DIEGO POLICE OFFICERS AND LIFEGUARDS

CITY OFFICIALS SAY THAT THE INCREASES WON’T IMPACT THE CITY’S CURRENT BUDGET AS THE FIRST INCREASE DOESN’T GO INTO EFFECT THIS FISCAL YEAR OR THE NEXT

POLICE OFFICERS WILL GET THEIR FIRST FOUR PERCENT PAY INCREASE

IN JULY 20-28

THEN ANOTHER FOUR PERCENT INCREASE IN JANUARY 20-29

AND FINALLY A THREE PERCENT INCREASE IN JULY 20-29

LIFEGUARDS ARE SET TO RECEIVE A NINE AND HALF PERCENT INCREASE IN JULY, 2028

THE UNION-TRIBUNE REPORTS THAT THESE NEW DEALS NOW LEAVE SAN DIEGO

FIREFIGHTERS AS THE ONLY LABOR UNION IN THE CITY WITHOUT A NEW CONTRACT

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EARLIER THIS WEEK, GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM PAID A VISIT TO FAMED CLASSIC CAR COLLECTOR JAY LENO’S GARAGE TO SIGN TWO BILLS INTO LAW

THE FIRST WAS SENATE BILL 13-92, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS LENO’S LAW

LENO’S LAW EXEMPTS CERTAIN QUALIFYING CAR COLLECTORS FROM SMOG CHECKS

GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAYS THAT BY LIMITING THE LAW TO CARS THAT AREN’T ON THE ROAD AS OFTEN, CALIFORNIA CAN STILL MEET ITS ENVIRONMENTAL GOALS

THE SECOND WAS ASSEMBLY BILL 25-41

IT ESTABLISHES A SPECIALIZED LICENSE PLATE PROGRAM FOR LOWRIDERS AND LOOKS TO PRESERVE AND CELEBRATE CALIFORNIA’S LOWRIDER HISTORY AND CULTURE

HERE’S GOVERNOR NEWSOM ON THE BILL :

Here we are no longer tolerating lowrider community, but we're celebrating it. And I think what a remarkable transition. What a remarkable journey we've been on in such a short amount of time.

SO IF YOU HAPPEN TO SEE MORE LOWRIDERS AND CLASSIC CARS ROLLING THROUGH BARRIO LOGAN AND THE REST OF THE COUNTY, YOU KNOW WHY!

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

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SAN DIEGO NAVY OFFICIALS SAY THEY’RE ADDRESSING THE EFFECTS OF HIGH TEMPS IN SOME BARRACKS ON NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA.

THIS COMES AFTER KPBS REPORTED BASE OFFICIALS BANNED PERSONAL A-C’S AT THE HEIGHT OF THIS MONTH’S HEAT WAVE.

MILITARY REPORTER ANDREW DYER HAS THE LATEST

ACFOLO (:46) SOQ

The Navy says it’s offering to relocate sailors out of their un-airconditioned accommodations during heat waves.

They’re also allowing limited use of personal air conditioners where possible.

These changes were announced after we reported sailors in one barracks building had their rooms swept and air conditioners confiscated — on the same day temperatures soared to 93 degrees.

Now… there are upgrades planned for these barracks. In fact, housing on several local bases will get upgrades — Navy leaders signed off on those back in April.

There’s still a question as to why those projects haven’t started yet and we’re waiting on answers.

The Navy says in the meantime its moved four sailors to rooms where they can use their personal A-Cs and moved another to a different building.

Andrew Dyer, KPBS News

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A HAITIAN STUDENT AT SAN DIEGO CITY COLLEGE WHO WAS DETAINED BY ICE ON HIS WAY TO SCHOOL HAD HIS FIRST BOND HEARING. HE WAS DENIED BAIL.

RICKY SHABAZZ (SHA-BAH-ZZ) IS THE PRESIDENT OF THE COLLEGE. HE WAS AT OTAY MESA DETENTION CENTER TO SHOW HIS SUPPORT.

CCHEARING 2A (:16)

What I saw was a young man who very simply said get me out of here so I can go back to school. And the fact of the matter is that he’s caught between a political system and an immigration system that is broken. And we’re doing everything we can to provide support to the family at this time.

HE SAYS THE CITY COLLEGE COMMUNITY HAS RAISED OVER 10-THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR LEGAL COSTS.

SINCE THE INCIDENT, STUDENTS AND FACULTY HAVE BEEN PROTESTED ICE’S PRESENCE ON THE CAMPUS. THEY ARE CALLING FOR AN INVESTIGATION ON THEIR CAMPUS POLICE DEPARTMENT'S ROLE WHEN IT COMES TO IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT.

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MORE THAN 100 PEOPLE PACKED A CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION MEETING IN SAN MARCOS YESTERDAY (THURSDAY)...

REPORTER JOHN CARROLL SAYS THEY WERE THERE TO TELL THE COMMISSIONERS WHAT THEY THINK ABOUT A PROPOSED HIGH-VOLTAGE POWER LINE

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CPUCMEET 1 :50 SOQ

THEY CAME FROM ALL OVER SAN DIEGO, IMPERIAL AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES… UPSET OVER THE PROPOSED GOLDEN PACIFIC POWERLINK. SDG&E SAYS IT NEEDS THE 150-MILE, ONE-AND-A-HALF BILLION DOLLAR HIGH VOLTAGE LINE TO BRING POWER FROM IMPERIAL COUNTY AND ARIZONA… TO ITS CUSTOMERS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.

ANZA-BORREGO LANDOWNER DOUG SCHWEIZER SAYS THE POWERLINK WOULD BE BUILT RIGHT OVER HIS PROPERTY. HE SAYS IT WOULD BE RUINOUS.

“This property is generational. We've had— we've got grandkids coming out there now. We spread ashes on it. It's been our lifestyle. We planted 192 trees out there. This is really something very special to our family.”

THE C-P-U-C ISN’T EXPECTED TO MAKE A DECISION ON THE POWERLINK UNTIL 2029. JC, KPBS NEWS.

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IN OTHER ENERGY NEWS,

A CONTROVERSIAL SOLAR AND BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT IN EAST COUNTY RECEIVED UNANIMOUS APPROVAL BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS WEDNESDAY)

THE PROJECT HELPS MEET THE COUNTY AND STATE’S GREEN ENERGY GOALS … BUT REPORTER JACOB AERE TELLS US, THE BOULEVARD COMMUNITY STRONGLY OPPOSES THE PROJECT _________________________________________________

STARLIGHTSOLAR 1 1:00 SOC

Dozens of residents made an hour-long drive from the rural community of Boulevard to San Diego County Administration Center to voice their opposition to Starlight Solar.

It’s a 588 acre project that includes solar panels and a 868 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system.

“We're fully opposed to this project and we do not give our consent.”

Thomas Wall is a Boulevard resident. He’s concerned about the impacts lithium battery fires could have on their community, especially the toxic gas they produce.

“We have 1 road in and 1 road out. And everybody is concerned about the toxic plume … and these fire risks. And so now you're putting this right next to the evacuation route.”

The project's land use consultant says they've committed to a community benefits agreement with $1 million up front payment and approximately 7 million more as the project begins phase II.

Back Country Community Alliance for Responsible Development, an organization co-founded by Boulevard residents, says they plan to file a lawsuit to stop the project. Jacob Aere, KPBS News.

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THE COUNTY AND THE C-D-C BEGAN A NEW HEALTH ASSESSMENT YESTERDAY (THURSDAY). THEY’RE LOOKING AT THE IMPACT OF THE TIJUANA RIVER SEWAGE CRISIS ON THE HEALTH OF THE REGION.

PENNER FELLOW EMMY BURRUS REPORTS THIS IS THE SECOND TIME LOCAL HOUSEHOLDS ARE BEING SURVEYED.

SEWAGESURVEY 1 (eb) TRT 1:05 SOQ

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When the county first surveyed the Tijuana River Valley, they found that residents were suffering from nausea, headaches and coughing.

Now, to identify how the problem has progressed, they’re doing a second assessment. Dr. Sayone Thihalolipavan (THEE-uh-low-lee-paw-vin) is the county’s public health officer.

“We want to have the most current information as we continue to talk to our state and federal partners and advocate for more resources and attention on this emergency.”

County supervisor Paloma Aguirre represents the area. She says this second survey will show them how effective efforts from the federal government have been. Additional questions will help gauge how effective air purifiers from the county have been.

“It builds on the first study. Now we will be able to see if the exposure of people continues, if the impacts to their mental health and well-being continue to be severe. If people are continuing to be sick.”

The first assessment of the river was conducted in October 2024.

Teams are randomly surveying households through Saturday. Participation is voluntary and anonymous.

Emmy Burrus, KPBS News

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WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A COMEDIAN ASKS HIS AUDIENCE TO PUT THE JOKES ASIDE AND TALK ABOUT THEIR REAL LIVES?

HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO SAYS A COMEDIAN PERFORMING TONIGHT IN SAN DIEGO HAS MADE THAT A HALLMARK OF HIS SHOWS

COMEDY trt: 4:02 SOQ

Minutes before the show starts, drinks are flowing and people are settling into their seats…waiting for comedian Alfred Robles to take the stage in his signature cowboy boots and hat.

NAT: Alfred Robles….cheers

For the first 45 minutes, it’s what you’d expect from a stand-up show.

Jokes. Stories. A lot of laughter.

But then Robles asks the audience a question.

SOT: If you’re going through something right now, whatever it is and you just want to get it out and talk about it, just raise your hand and we’ll take a shot together.

And there’s no shortage of volunteers.

SOT: You got stabbed? Who stabbed you, fool? Your ex?

So at a comedy club, a place where people come to laugh…some people also come to talk about the hardest things happening in their lives…breakups, addiction, even domestic violence.

SOT: I pressed charges. Ok, why did you press charges on your ex? Cause he puts his hands on me.

So why are people choosing a comedy show, surrounded by strangers, to share some of their most vulnerable stories?

ALFRED ROBLES

COMEDIAN

I like talking about my problems. So I think that's what opens the door for them to tell me their struggles and their problems. They relate to me.

Robles has been doing this part of his show for about two years.

ALFRED ROBLES

I just saw the interaction with the crowd. And I said this gold right here. It happened on accident but…people now that come to my show, that's all I want.

Sara Roldan thinks there’s safety among strangers. She’s a San Diego State University professor and therapist who studies Latino psychology.

SARA ROLDAN

PSYCHOLOGIST

So studies have shown that when you laugh with a complete stranger, you perceive them closer to you, that if you were talking about something super painful first. Because when you are in community, you feel safe, wanted and also cared for.

She says Robles isn’t just listening to people’s problems. He’s already spent most of the show sharing his own.

SARA ROLDAN

The comedian is an expert in suffering…And then we have somebody that looks like us, talks like us, and knows our trauma but we’re laughing at him not him at us.

Robles also sees a cultural piece, especially among the Latinos who make up much of his crowd.

A 2026 study of Hispanic and Latino adults found fewer than one in ten reported receiving therapy in the previous year.

ALFRED ROBLES

It makes me feel good and weird at the same time. Good because they're sharing it and helping themselves, but weird because I feel like some people need professional help and I'm not a professional.

So what is it about this kind of interaction that can feel therapeutic…without actually being therapy?

SARA ROLDAN

Comedians are very present. They gauge their audience. They like see you and you say, oh, he saw my soul. So that's a way of feeling very therapeutic. But it's not therapy.

And Robles knows that.

ALFRED ROBLES

A lot of therapists hit me up saying like, oh, you shouldn't be giving people advice or nothing like that cause you're not a therapist. I'm just helping people out.

He says he hopes talking to him might be a first step toward getting help.

Roldan says she likes that idea.

SARA ROLDAN

I appreciate that people is getting aha the moment of like, oh my God, I do need to go talk to somebody.

For Robles, the goal isn’t to solve anyone’s problems in one night.

ALFRED ROBLES

As long as you tell somebody as long as they get it out of their chest, they're comfortable, and that makes them feel better doesn't matter if they’re telling a therapist or me.

They came to a comedy club to laugh.

But at least for a few minutes, they also found a place to say what was weighing on them…out loud, in front of strangers.

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

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AS WE DO FOR YOU EACH FRIDAY, HERE ARE SOME WEEKEND EVENT IDEAS THAT YOU AND YOURS COULD TAKE PART IN

TODAY AND TOMORROW, THE CHULA VISTA MUSEUM AND HISTORY CENTER IS CELEBRATING ITS GRAND OPENING WITH ITS FIRST EXHIBIT —-‘THE CHULA VISTA JAPANESE AMERICAN STORY’

IT TELLS THE STORY OF CHULA VISTA FARMERS OF JAPANESE DESCENT WHO WERE INCARCERATED IN 1941 AND THE COMMUNITY’S SUCCESS DESPITE THIS

SUNDAY SEEMS LIKE A GREAT DAY FOR SOME JAZZ

THE LA JOLLA MUSIC SOCIETY PRESENTS THE FRED HERSCH TRIO

ENJOY SOME MAGNIFICENT SOUNDS OF THE MODERN JAZZ PIANIST WHO THE LA JOLLA MUSIC SOCIETY SAYS SHAPED THE ART FORM

WHATEVER YOU DO THIS WEEKEND, PLEASE ENJOY!

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That’s it for the podcast today. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth and is hosted and produced by me, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

