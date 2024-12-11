Give Now
Education

Power shutoffs close several San Diego County school districts

By City News Service
Published December 11, 2024 at 8:27 AM PST
Part of the Lions, Tigers and Bears animal sanctuary in Alpine is shown in this undated photo.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
A hillside in Alpine, Calif. is shown in this undated photo.

Because of power shutoffs and strong Santa Ana winds, campuses in some school districts in San Diego County are scheduled to be closed Wednesday, education officials announced on social media.

Schools in the following districts will close Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Office of Education:

— Alpine Union;
— Dehesa;
— Jamul-Dulzura;
— Julian Union Elementary;
— Julian Union High;
— Mountain Empire;
— Spencer Valley;
— Warner Unified;
— Barona Indian Charter School in Lakeside Union and
— Vivian Banks Charter School in Bonsall Unified.

Education Weather
