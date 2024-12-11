Power shutoffs close several San Diego County school districts

Because of power shutoffs and strong Santa Ana winds, campuses in some school districts in San Diego County are scheduled to be closed Wednesday, education officials announced on social media.

Schools in the following districts will close Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Office of Education:

— Alpine Union;

— Dehesa;

— Jamul-Dulzura;

— Julian Union Elementary;

— Julian Union High;

— Mountain Empire;

— Spencer Valley;

— Warner Unified;

— Barona Indian Charter School in Lakeside Union and

— Vivian Banks Charter School in Bonsall Unified.