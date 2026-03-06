School boards throughout San Diego County are giving themselves pay raises

California allows school board members to get monthly compensation for their service. A new state law updates how much they can get paid for the first time since 1984.

Previously, they could earn no more than $60 to $1,500 a month , depending on the size of the school district. Now, board members in small districts can get up to $600, and in large districts they can get up to $4,500.

California Assemblymember José Luis Solache, a Democrat from Los Angeles County, wrote the bill.

“In many districts, the level of compensation makes it harder for individuals who are supporting themselves and their families to consider serving on school board,” he told the Assembly’s education committee last year.

He was 23 when he was elected to his local school board and got paid $400 a month, he said.

“This is why young people can't get as involved and engaged,” he said.

School boards throughout San Diego County have given themselves raises since the law went into effect in January. Some have faced opposition from teachers unions and community members.

The South Bay Union School District is preparing to close schools amid declining enrollment . The district plans to send layoff notices to more than 50 teachers and other staff this month.

Thursday’s board meeting agenda included an increase to monthly board member pay. Maya Leisure, president of the district’s classified employees union, asked them to wait.

“Hold off on a raise until we are out of the woods,” she said. “Show employees, families in the community, that we are all sacrificing together and all pulling in the same direction, because right now your decision will send a message.”

The board unanimously approved the increase from $275.63 to $1,200 a month.

Board member Jose Lopez Eguino said it could allow more parents to represent South Bay’s community on the school board.

“Most of the families in our district are struggling to make ends meet,” he said. “There's no way a parent is going to be able to be here and represent the community. That's why school boards are usually old, rich, white people.”

In 2025, the California School Boards Association surveyed school board members about their demographics. More than 60% of respondents identified as white . Meanwhile, more than half of California’s students are Latino, and 20% are white.

Eguino said he’s been debating whether or not to run for reelection next year because he can’t afford to live in San Diego anymore. He’s been looking for potential candidates for his seat.

“It's so hard to recruit somebody,” he said. “There's not one person so far that I've come across that's interested in doing this job. So I think if I told them they were going to get paid $1,200 a month, that might help.”

Katie Anastas / KPBS South Bay Union School District board members Cheryl Quinones and Jose Lopez Eguino attend a school board meeting on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

The demographics of a school board often don’t reflect their community, said Julie Marsh, a professor of education policy at the University of Southern California.

Marsh recently surveyed 800 school board members throughout the state. She said the stipend increase could allow a wider range of people to bring their expertise to the role.

“Even just beyond just the demographic representation and diversity, people also wanted more diverse thought and perspective,” she said.

Compensation is just one barrier to serving on a school board, Marsh said. It also takes a lot of time. Boards review budgets, evaluate a superintendent, visit schools and meet with community members.

“We heard from them over and over that it was more time intensive than they had ever expected, and that they were struggling to balance the commitments of the board with their employment, with their family and other responsibilities,” Marsh said.

All that together means fewer people running for school board seats. Half of the board members Marsh surveyed said they ran unopposed or were appointed in their last election.

If no one runs, school boards have to appoint someone to fill vacant seats. South Bay board member Cheryl Quinones hopes the higher pay will help avoid that.

“I would rather have an open election with somebody running, that's elected by the people, not appointed by a board,” she said.