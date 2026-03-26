Trump administration demands UCSD School of Medicine admission data

The Trump Administration is looking into admission policies at UC San Diego's School of Medicine, along with two other schools, with the universities receiving a demand for detailed admission information.

The New York Times broke the news Thursday that Trump's Justice Department sent UCSD, Stanford and The Ohio State University letters on Wednesday requiring the schools hand over admission data by April 24 or risk losing federal funding.

"At this time, our investigation will focus on possible race discrimination in medical school admissions," wrote Harmeet K. Dhillon, assistant attorney general for civil rights, in each letter.

UCSD stated it was reviewing the notice from the Justice Department.

"UC San Diego is committed to fair processes in all of our programs and activities, including admissions, consistent with federal and state anti- discrimination laws," a university statement read.

According to the Times reporting, the government is seeking information about applicants from the last seven years, including home ZIP codes, legacy or donor ties and test scores. Additionally, the Justice Department is seeking copies of inter-office memos and messages about diversity, equity and inclusion as well as writing between school officials and pharmaceutical companies about admissions policies.

In the incoming class of 2025, UCSD received 10,400 applicants, interviewed 1,002 prospective students and enrolled 140. Of these, 41% were first generation graduate students and 16% were first generation college students. A full 74% were California residents, including 16 UCSD alumni.

UCSD has $427 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health, 14th among American medical schools.