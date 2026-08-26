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Education

SDUSD Announces Plans to Protect Students During High Heat

By City News Service
Published August 26, 2026 at 10:57 AM PDT
Students walk into Patrick Henry High School on San Diego Unified's first day of school on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
Students walk into Patrick Henry High School on San Diego Unified's first day of school on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026.

As high temperatures hit the county this week, the San Diego Unified School District announced preparations Tuesday to help keep students and staff safe, including air conditioning and hot weather plans.

The plans "may include modifying instructional activities or schedules, limiting or rescheduling strenuous physical activities and recess, utilizing shaded and air-conditioned spaces, providing additional access to drinking water, and monitoring students and staff for signs of heat-related illness," district officials said.

"When temperatures rise, schools will closely monitor weather conditions and adjust activities as needed," they added. "Schools will remain open as long as a safe learning environment can be provided."

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High and low temperatures will rise up to 10 to 15 degrees above average through Thursday and remain hot on Friday, forecasters said. The inland valleys will face extreme heat risk, with somewhat cooler weather arriving over the weekend into early next week.

According to the district, teachers, coaches and staff supervising outdoor activities — ranging from athletics to recess — will "closely monitor weather conditions and students throughout the day."

Staff will provide water, rest breaks or adjust outdoor activities if needed.

Officials said all SDUSD high school coaches are trained in hot weather procedures and certified via the National Federation of State High School Associations on heat illness prevention.

School district nurses and health office staff also have training to recognize and manage heat illness, according to the district.

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"Keeping students safe during hot weather is a shared responsibility," said Jennifer Alfonso, program manager for Nursing & Wellness at SDUSD.

Schools may also move students from areas without air-conditioning, such as gymnasiums, to cooler spaces if needed.

"Air conditioners are working overtime during extreme heat, and physical plant operations team members are standing by ready to take action if an air conditioning unit malfunctions," officials said.

The district also urged families to help their children stay cool with the following tips:

  • wear lightweight, comfortable clothing and sunscreen when needed;
  • bring extra water to school to stay hydrated during the day; and
  • immediately let a teacher, nurse, coach or other staff member know if they feel dizzy, overheated or unwell.

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