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Empty chairs in a classroom at Crawford High School in the San Diego Unified School District on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS
Empty chairs in a classroom at Crawford High School in the San Diego Unified School District on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

Mapping K-12 school bond measures in San Diego County

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Published November 3, 2026 at 11:25 AM PST

Eight K-12 school districts in San Diego County are asking voters this November whether they should borrow money to build and repair school buildings.

San Diego Unified is asking for a $3.5 billion bond. The Julian Union High School District is asking to borrow $9 million.

“This year, the bonds really vary widely,” said Sarah Schroeder, policy director for the San Diego County Taxpayers Association.

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Some districts say they’ll use the funding to make repairs across the district. Others have more specific projects in mind, like a new gym or career training space.

“I think it's always useful to be as robust in your planning and as transparent as possible with the taxpayer, but I think it is difficult when it comes to construction,” Schroeder said. “At the end of the day, those things might – and often do shift – after a bond is passed or shift over time as costs escalate.”

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Some districts, like San Diego Unified, La Mesa-Spring Valley and Santee, are framing their bond measures as extensions of existing taxes. Previous bonds are set to be paid off by the time new ones would kick in, keeping the tax rate relatively flat.

Others are trying again after failing to get voter support in previous years. The Mountain Empire School District’s bond measure failed in 2024. Since then, the district has received $4.6 million through the state’s financial hardship program to design a new high school campus.

That’s a clear signal to voters: “‘Okay, their facilities are suffering. There’s a need there,’” Schroeder said.

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Since 2000, approval has required 55% of voters to vote yes. Before that, two-thirds were needed to pass.

Data from the California State Treasurer's Office shows voters’ decisions on those bonds over the last few decades. Take a look at the map to see how school bond measures have fared in San Diego County over the years.

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Education KPBS Voter Hub: San Diego 2026 General Election guide
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
See stories by Katie Anastas
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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