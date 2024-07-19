Heat wave heads to San Diego County starting Friday

Scroll to Cool Zones ⬇

Another dangerous heat wave is headed to parts of San Diego County Friday with highs expected to reach 118 and lows as high as 92 in the deserts, the National Weather Service said.

An excessive heat warning has been issued from 11 a.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday for the San Diego County deserts areas.

A heat advisory is in effect in the San Diego County valleys from 11 a.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures will reach highs of 103 in the inland valleys and lows will be as high as 74.

Resources for staying cool during hot weather Cool Zones: San Diego County libraries, community centers and more that offer free access to AC.

City of San Diego pools hours and locations.

Get a free fan by contacting San Diego County's Aging & Independence Services at 800-339-4661.

Cajon, Escondido, Santee, San Marcos, La Mesa and Poway will be under the heat advisory.

In the mountains, temperatures are expected to reach 100 and a heat advisory will be in effect from Friday at 11 a.m. until Sunday at 9 p.m.

"While not quite as hot as the last heat wave, temperatures will increase several degrees each day," according to the NWS.

Hot temperatures can lead to heat-related illnesses. The NWS advises to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.