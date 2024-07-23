Give Now
Heat wave continues in parts of San Diego County

By City News Service
Published July 23, 2024 at 8:35 AM PDT
South Lake Park opened in San Marcos after nearly 20 years of planning, May 10, 2023.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
South Lake Park in San Marcos on May 10, 2023. San Marcos is one of the San Diego County areas under a heat advisory until Thursday night.

Heat advisories are in effect Tuesday until Thursday in San Diego County valleys and mountains with highs expected in the triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat advisory will be in effect in El Cajon, Escondido, Poway, Santee, La Mesa and San Marcos until 10 p.m. Thursday when highs are forecast to be between 90 and 100 degrees.

Additionally, a heat advisory is in effect in the mountain communities of Pine Valley and Julian until 10 p.m. Thursday when temperatures will be as high as 100 degrees.

Resources for staying cool during hot weather

A record temperature was reported in Borrego on Sunday. It was 91, the highest minimum temperature for the day breaking the mark of 87 set in 2006.

Temperatures could be as high as 118 degrees and lows as high as 92 in the deserts, forecasters said.

Officials advised drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air- conditioned rooms, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors during extreme heat.

Children and pets should never be left inside vehicles on days that are even a little warmer than normal, as locked cars can turn into death traps in mere minutes.

High tides well over 6 feet are expected through 10 p.m. Sunday, with minor tidal overflow at low-lying beach parking lots and boardwalks.

"An increase of monsoonal moisture next week will bring a chance of thunderstorms mainly in the afternoons Monday through Thursday in the mountains and locally into deserts, with the greater chances on Tuesday and Wednesday," the NWS said.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Wednesday.

