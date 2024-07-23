Heat wave continues in parts of San Diego County

Scroll for Cool Zones ↓

Heat advisories are in effect Tuesday until Thursday in San Diego County valleys and mountains with highs expected in the triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat advisory will be in effect in El Cajon, Escondido, Poway, Santee, La Mesa and San Marcos until 10 p.m. Thursday when highs are forecast to be between 90 and 100 degrees.

Additionally, a heat advisory is in effect in the mountain communities of Pine Valley and Julian until 10 p.m. Thursday when temperatures will be as high as 100 degrees.

Resources for staying cool during hot weather Cool Zones: San Diego County libraries, community centers and more that offer free access to AC.

City of San Diego pools hours and locations.

Get a free fan by contacting San Diego County's Aging & Independence Services at 800-339-4661.

A record temperature was reported in Borrego on Sunday. It was 91, the highest minimum temperature for the day breaking the mark of 87 set in 2006.

Temperatures could be as high as 118 degrees and lows as high as 92 in the deserts, forecasters said.

Officials advised drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air- conditioned rooms, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors during extreme heat.

Children and pets should never be left inside vehicles on days that are even a little warmer than normal, as locked cars can turn into death traps in mere minutes.

High tides well over 6 feet are expected through 10 p.m. Sunday, with minor tidal overflow at low-lying beach parking lots and boardwalks.

"An increase of monsoonal moisture next week will bring a chance of thunderstorms mainly in the afternoons Monday through Thursday in the mountains and locally into deserts, with the greater chances on Tuesday and Wednesday," the NWS said.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Wednesday.