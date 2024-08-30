Navy, Marines renew 25-Year lease for San Onofre State Beach

Campers and surfers can make their way to the surf breaks of San Onofre State Beach and San Mateo Campground for at least the next quarter-century, thanks to a new lease signed Friday by the military and state agencies.

The Department of the Navy and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton signed the lease with California's State Parks office and Department of General Services to keep the popular beach open to the public.

"San Onofre State Beach is a gem within our state parks system, a beloved beach with world-class surf breaks," said California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. "We're very glad that this new lease with the Navy ensures that the state beach continues for everyone's enjoyment in decades to come.

"We're thankful to the Navy and Marine Corps for their close partnership making this possible and are proud to support Camp Pendleton and military installations across California as they advance our vital national defense mission," Crowfoot said.

The beach attracts more than 2.5 million visitors annually, according to California State Parks, which has operated and maintained the site since 1971. The previous agreement was due to expire Saturday.

"The renewal of the lease for the San Onofre State Beach represents our continued commitment to our community and to the preservation of natural beauty and cultural heritage of the region," said Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. "Our partnership with California State Parks enhances recreational opportunities for our community and strengthens our shared dedication to environmental stewardship and responsible land management."

San Onofre State Beach was established by then-Gov. Ronald Reagan in 1971 and has three distinct areas, the San Onofre Bluffs, the San Mateo Campground and the San Onofre Surf Beach — the latter with legendary surf break "Trestles."

"I'm elated that we've reached a new long-term lease agreement that ensures Orange and San Diego County residents can continue to access and enjoy this beach and surf spot for years to come," said Rep. Mike Levin, D-Dana Point, before thanking the Navy, Marine Corps and nonprofit groups, such as the San Onofre Parks Foundation and the Surfrider Foundation. "This new lease agreement is a win for the millions of annual visitors, for our military, for our environment, and for our community."

According to State Parks, the state beach was the location of "Panhe," a large village and burial site of the Acjachemen people more than 8,000 years ago. It was the site of the first Catholic baptism in California, and saw the first close contact between Spanish explorers, Catholic missionaries and the Acjachemen Indians in 1769, according to the state agency.

"The site continues to be a sacred, ceremonial and cultural location for Acjachemen Indians," the State Parks website reads.