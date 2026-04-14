Rep. Mike Levin secures $8.2M in federal funds for Oceanside Harbor dredging

Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano, announced today that he has secured more than $8.2 million in federal funding for Oceanside Harbor maintenance dredging.

The funding will allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to dredge the harbor twice in 2026: once this spring, work that is currently underway to address "treacherous emergency conditions," and again in the fall, before heading to an annual fall dredging cycle.

"I'm proud to have secured over $8.2 million in new federal funding to ensure the Oceanside Harbor continues to be a lifeline for our commercial users, our military, and the surrounding community," Levin said. "Regular dredge work is critical to keeping the harbor open, and this additional funding will allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to address emergency conditions and continue maintenance dredging operations. This funding will ensure that all of those who use this harbor are able to do so safely."

Oceanside Harbor has been designated a "critical harbor of refuge," serving commercial users and military vessels entering and exiting Camp Pendleton. It is the only harbor between San Diego and Dana Point.

According to Levin's office, the harbor experiences recurring sediment buildup and requires annual dredging to ensure that ships can come in and out.

"The new funding will meet regular dredging needs while also addressing an unanticipated emergency at the harbor entrance channel, where rapid shoaling has caused two boats to capsize from breaking waves and one vessel to run aground in shallow conditions," a statement from Levin's office said.

Increased channel depths will reduce navigation hazards, mitigate storm damage, help get more sand on local beaches and provide surge protection to harbor infrastructure, he said.