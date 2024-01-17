Otay Ranch Medical Center to add new building in $86M expansion

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Medical Center is undergoing an $86 million transformation, consisting of a new two-story medical office building with an urgent care center, imaging technology and expanded services, it was announced Wednesday.

The building is expected to open in early 2025 and will "help support the health care needs of the region's growing population," a statement from Sharp read. It will add 60,000 square feet of space to the medical center at 1400 E. Palomar St. — nearly doubling the facility's size. The new construction will be attached to the existing medical center and connected by interior lobbies.

"We're very excited to provide new and expanded services to meet the needs of the growing community," Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers CEO Stacey Hrountas said. "This expansion will provide more space and advanced facilities to ensure we can continue to provide the high-quality, coordinated care our patients expect and deserve."

Once the project is complete, the lower level will feature an urgent care center, radiology services and a new lab. The second level will house specialty departments, including oncology, dermatology, audiology and physical therapy for adults and children.

"The expansion of our Otay Ranch medical center will allow us to provide outstanding care and the Sharp Experience to more patients and their families," Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group President Dr. Alan Bier said. "It's much more than an investment in our infrastructure; it's an investment in the health of our community."

The first phase is already complete, and included the construction of a new four-level parking garage with capacity for 610 vehicles. The parking structure opened in December 2023.

The second phase of the project is underway and includes the medical office building expansion. The medical center will remain open during the construction period.

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers are part of Sharp Healthcare and offer multispecialty care from a team including 2,800 staff members in addition to the more than 700 physicians who are members of the affiliated Sharp Rees- Stealy Medical Group.