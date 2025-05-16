Clairemont restaurant salmonella outbreak cases at 98

County health officials have recorded 98 probable and confirmed cases of people who fell ill with salmonella symptoms after dining at a Clairemont restaurant, a county health spokesperson said Thursday.

The allegedly sickened patrons ate at Aladdin Mediterranean Café between April 25 and May 1, according to the county, which said the restaurant was voluntarily closed on May 1 to allow the county to conduct testing and determine whether it would be safe to operate.

The impacted individuals range in age from 1 to 90 years old and at least nine of those people were hospitalized.

On Tuesday, the restaurant reopened. County health officials previously said a reopening was expected "once the investigation is complete and it is determined there is no ongoing risk."

But Aladdin's owners are now facing multiple lawsuits from people who allegedly fell ill after eating there.

The latest complaint filed Wednesday on behalf of Charles McLaughlin and Paige Bensing states the pair ate hummus, chicken shawarma and beef shawarma wraps from the eatery on April 26.

Both began experiencing salmonella symptoms and about a week later, were treated for those symptoms at an urgent care facility, according to the complaint.

Ron Simon, an attorney representing more than 50 people who have allegedly been affected by the outbreak, said in a statement that the restaurant has had seven prior violations "for failing to properly maintain or regulate holding temperatures for the food it served in the past."

County health officials say salmonella symptoms typically begin 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food and those infected may be ill from between four to seven days, but generally recover without treatment.

People who ate at Aladdin Mediterranean Café between April 25 and May 1 and experience symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever, were advised by the county to consider contacting a health care provider.