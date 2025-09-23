Father Joe’s Villages opens 44-bed detox center for people experiencing homelessness

Father Joe's Villages opened a 44-bed detox center at its downtown San Diego facility on Tuesday to provide services for unhoused residents struggling with substance use.

Homeless advocates said one of the biggest gaps in the local safety net has been detox services tailored for people experiencing homelessness. In 2024, 291 unhoused San Diegans died from drug overdoses according to county data.

“Sadly, treatment options for this population has been few and far between,” said Josh Bohannan, chief strategy officer at Father Joe’s Villages.

Up until now, there have been only two Medi-Cal eligible detox beds in the city of San Diego, he said.

“That means if you didn't have private insurance, or you weren't wealthy and couldn't pay out of your pocket, you were waiting for one of two beds to be able to handle your substance use disorder,” said San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo. “For a city with 1.4 million people, who faces a mental health and substance use disorder crisis everywhere you look. Two beds was pretty much a slap in the face.”

Father Joe’s Villages said the new detox center will help reduce wait times. The program is Medi-Cal eligible, meaning it’s available to people regardless of income or insurance.

“What sets our detox program apart is its holistic approach. We’re providing 14 days of intensive care and treatment for people experiencing homelessness. Everything's been considered to make this a one stop shop for people who need help, including shelter, meals, health care and even space for their beloved pets,” Bohannan said.

After detox, clients won’t be left on their own. Father Joe’s outreach workers will help patients coordinate the next steps in their recovery, including outpatient programs, residential treatment, sober shelters and housing support.

The detox center comes as the need for the beds is also expected to rise. A change in state law last year, Senate Bill 43, broadened who can be held involuntarily for treatment. San Diego County projects 1,500 additional mental health holds this year, putting even more pressure on hospitals and crisis centers to find places where people can go.

“In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit …” said Father Joe’s Villages CEO Deacon Jim Vargas, as he blessed the space. At noon, they opened its doors to its very first clients.