San Diego Blood Bank urges donations before July 4 weekend

San Diego Blood Bank officials encouraged eligible residents Thursday to donate blood to keep a stable supply in advance of the busy Independence Day weekend.

Officials said blood and platelet donations and donor appointments "are currently lower than needed to meet anticipated summer demand."

"Seasonal challenges — including school breaks, vacations and changes to daily routines — typically result in fewer blood donations at a time when hospitals continue to rely on a steady blood supply for surgeries, cancer treatments, trauma care and other lifesaving medical needs," they added. "An adequate supply must always be ready before it's needed to prevent treatment delays."

According to the blood bank, all blood types are needed, "with a particular need for type O and platelet donors."

Officials said Type O blood "plays a critical role in emergency situations because it can be used for patients of any blood type, while platelets are essential for helping patients control bleeding and have a shelf life of only a few days."

The SDBB has 10 donor centers in Southern California and also holds mobile drives.

Those wishing to donate blood must be at least 17, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health.

Appointments can be booked at sandiegobloodbank.org or by calling 619- 400-8251.