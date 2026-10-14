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Health

VIDEO: The skincare sample is free. What happens next can cost thousands

By Monika Evstatieva Caley Fox Shannon Bronson Arcuri Barrie Hardymon
Published October 14, 2026 at 2:00 AM PDT

The products promise younger-looking skin. The salespeople promise special deals. But customers at skincare stores across the country say they've walked away with something else entirely: thousands of dollars in unexpected charges and purchases they can't return.

Over the past year, NPR investigated complaints from shopping malls in Michigan to hotel spas in Hawaii, where customers reported being pressured into spending thousands of dollars on skincare products they never wanted. The stores had different names and different owners, but shared a common connection.

NPR's Monika Evstatieva and Caley Fox Shannon interviewed more than 50 people, reviewed hundreds of consumer complaints and examined court records and internal documents. Their reporting led them to Mazal Group, a California-based company run by a family originally from Israel that controls dozens of skincare brands sold in independently operated stores around the world.

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More than a decade ago, federal agents documented what they called a "credit card overcharge scheme" at stores selling some of the same brands. Their investigations also uncovered immigration and money-laundering crimes that led to more than a dozen guilty pleas.

Yet customers continue to report similar tactics at stores across the country. So NPR set out to trace the connections between the stores, the products and the family business behind them.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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Monika Evstatieva
Monika Evstatieva is a Senior Producer on Investigations.
Caley Fox Shannon
Caley Fox Shannon is a reporter on NPR's investigations team. A 2025 Roy W. Howard Fellow, Shannon's work at NPR is supported by the Scripps Howard Foundation and the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland College Park.
Bronson Arcuri
Bronson Arcuri is an award-winning video producer and multimedia journalist. He is currently an editor and managing producer on the NPR video team. In addition to overseeing NPR's video coverage of the ongoing war in Ukraine, he also manages short-form video production for All Things Considered, Life Kit and NPR's international reporting and political coverage. He is also part of the leadership team developing news products for emerging platforms, including Instagram and TikTok.
Barrie Hardymon
Barrie Hardymon is the Senior Editor at NPR's Weekend Edition, and the lead editor for books. You can hear her on the radio talking everything from Middlemarch to middle grade novels, and she's also a frequent panelist on NPR's podcasts It's Been A Minute and Pop Culture Happy Hour. She went to Juilliard to study viola, ended up a cashier at the Strand, and finally got a degree from Johns Hopkins' Writing Seminars which qualified her solely for work in public radio. She lives and reads in Washington, DC.

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