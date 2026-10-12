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San Diego storm clears out, high surf and coastal flood warnings linger

By City News Service
Published October 12, 2026 at 8:06 AM PDT
Onlookers watch as storm driven surf batters the bluffs in the La Jolla area of San Diego on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.
AP Photo
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AP Photo
Onlookers watch as storm driven surf batters the bluffs in the La Jolla area of San Diego on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

As Post-Tropical Cyclone Rachel moved north, forecasters canceled the tropical storm watch for San Diego County, but officials warned Monday that lingering dangers from the storm remain.

While rain was expected to clear out of the county, a coastal flood advisory remained in effect through Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

"Dangerous surf and rip currents continue to pose risks along San Diego beaches," the NWS said. "Please continue to take flooding and coastal hazards seriously."

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The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department remained at a Water Rescue Alert 2 status, an elevated readiness level triggered by heavy regional rainfall. The status means fire-rescue resources are taking extra precautions, with swift- water rescue teams staged near vulnerable areas and engine crews conducting visual checks of known flood-risk locations.

Over the weekend, firefighters stayed busy responding to emergencies. A swift-water rescue in southeast San Diego required 31 personnel to pull a man from a fast-moving storm drain near 33rd Street and Imperial Avenue. Rescuers used a rope system to complete the operation, SDFRD spokesman Matt Hoffman said.

Firefighters also responded to 17 downed power lines, five transformer fires and 53 traffic collisions, mostly on freeways.

In La Mesa, crews from Heartland Fire, San Diego Lifeguards, the California Highway Patrol, La Mesa police and American Medical Response rescued a victim trapped in rapidly rising stormwater in a culvert near 70th Street and Alvarado Road. The victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The CHP reported multiple spinouts, fender benders, flooded highways and mudslides across the county, along with a multi-vehicle fatality on Interstate 8 in Grantville on Saturday. A wind advisory along I-8 from Alpine to Ocotillo remained in effect until 5 a.m. Monday, with gusts up to 60 mph expected to challenge drivers of high-profile vehicles.

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The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued a general rain advisory for all coastal beaches and bays, warning that urban runoff can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly near storm drains, creeks and rivers. Water contact such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided during rain and for 72 hours afterward.

In Coronado, police closed the intersection of Pomona Avenue, Glorietta Boulevard and Tenth Street — known as Five Points — due to flooding and high surf threats. The closure was expected to last through Monday morning.

Temperatures were expected to gradually rise by mid-week, leading to a warm weekend.

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