This week’s Santa Ana winds will bring increased irritation for allergy and asthma sufferers

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s WEDNESDAY OCTOBER FOURTEENTH>>>> [ THIS WEEKS’ SANTA ANA WINDS WILL AFFECT ALLERGY AND ASTHMA SUFFERERS ALIKE ]More on that next. But first... the headlines ….#######

SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL MEMBER STEPHEN (STEVEN) WITBURN HAS CHANGED HIS MIND ON THE CITY’S CONTRACT WITH FLOCK SAFETY

THE COMPANY MAKES AUTOMATED LICENSE PLATE READERS , COMMONLY KNOWN AS A-L-P-R’S

SAN DIEGO POLICE SAY THE CAMERAS ARE USEFUL FOR STOPPING CRIME QUICKLY

COUNCIL MEMBER WITBURN SAYS THE IMMIGRANT COMMUNITY’S RISING FEARS THAT THE DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH ICE CAUSED HIM TO RECONSIDER HIS SUPPORT

FLOCK 2A (:13)

WHILE I DO BELIEVE THAT ALPRS ARE EFFECTIVE PUBLIC SAFETY TOOL, WE CAN'T HAVE OUR OWN RESIDENTS LIVING IN FEAR OF THE CITY’S CAMERAS. IT'S NOT WORTH IT. SO THE CAMERAS GOT TO GO

THE CITY WILL PRESENT ITS ANNUAL SURVEILLANCE REPORT TO THE CITY COUNCIL IN DECEMBER. WITBURN’S VOTE COULD SWAY THE MAJORITY TO TURN OFF THE CAMERAS

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THE SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO PASS AMENDMENTS TO THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO’S WAGE THEFT LAWS

THE CHANGES ARE EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN THE CITY’S ABILITY TO ENFORCE WAGE THEFT LAWS, INCLUDING

ALLOWING FOR CIVIL ACTION TO RECOVER UNPAID WAGES AND OVERTIME

WAGE THEFT CAN INCLUDE DENYING MEAL AND REST BREAKS, REQUIRING EMPLOYEES TO WORK OFF THE CLOCK, OR FAILING TO REIMBURSE EMPLOYEES FOR WORK-RELATED EXPENSES

THIS PAST JULY, THE U-S DEPARTMENT OF LABOR ANNOUNCED MORE THAN 5 HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS IN BACK WAGES WAS AWARDED TO SIX WORKERS AT A SAN DIEGO-BASED DELI

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IS THERE A BUDDING IN-N-OUT BURGER BLACK MARKET?

THE CALIFORNIA-BORN CHAIN DOESN’T PARTNER WITH FOOD DELIVERY APPS OR COMPANIES BECAUSE IT SAYS IT PRIORITIZES FRESHLY-MADE FOOD AND CUSTOMER SERVICE

BUT ACCORDING TO REPORTING FROM L-A MATERIAL, THERE IS A GROWING NUMBER OF PEOPLE IN SO CAL WHO PREFER THE CUSTOMER SERVICE OF HAVING FOOD DELIVERED TO THEIR FRONT DOOR

THE PUBLICATION DESCRIBES IT AS A ”THRIVING BLACK MARKET”

AND SAYS PEOPLE ARE OFFERING IN AND OUT DELIVERY ON FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE AS AN UNOFFICIAL SIDE GIG

OF COURSE WITH THIS BEING COMPLETELY UN-REGULATED SOME HAVE REPORTED PAYING FOR FOOD THAT NEVER CAME OR BEING CHARGED MORE FOR DELIVERING THE FOOD THAN THE COST OF THE FOOD

BLACK MARKET BURGER-BUYERS BEWARE …

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News NowStay with me for more of the local news you need

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SANTA ANA WINDS ARE IN THE FORECAST THIS WEEK.

HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO SAYS THEY CAN STIR UP PARTICLES THAT IRRITATE YOUR EYES, NOSE AND LUNGS … ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE ALLERGIES OR ASTHMA

ALLERGIES 1 trt: 58 SOQ

After a stretch of cooler weather and showers, Santa Ana winds are expected to return to San Diego County later this week.

And for some people, the effects can start as soon as they step outside.

DR. AMY ZHENG

With the winds, it picks up a lot of particles in the air, moves it around, we breathe in these particles.

Dr. Amy Zheng treats patients at Sharp Rees-Stealy urgent care. She says people should pay attention to air-quality alerts before heading outside.

DR. AMY ZHENG

If you have asthma, if you've got lung disease, if you know you have nasal issues, then try to avoid going out.

She recommends keeping windows closed and staying hydrated. And for people whose symptoms flare up, Zheng says treatment may need to change temporarily.

DR. AMY ZHENG

Briefly while this is going on, and then, you know, once it's over, you can go back to your usual maintenance dose.

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News

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SAN DIEGO CITY OFFICIALS WILL WEIGH IN ON THE MIXED-USE REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT KNOWN AS MIDWAY RISING LATER THIS WEEK.

REPORTER JACOB AERE SAYS THE CONTROVERSIAL PROJECT LOOKS TO REDEVELOP NEARLY 50 ACRES OF LAND INTO HOUSING, ENTERTAINMENT AND RECREATION AT THE CITY’S SPORTS ARENA SITE.

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MIDWAYRISING 1 (ja) :59 SOQ

The city has now released proposed real estate documents and plans for the Midway Rising development for city councilmembers to consider.

Ryan Herrell is part of the Midway Rising development team. He says the core economic deal between his team and the city is to provide affordable housing and …

“a new entertainment center… new infrastructure including privately funded, public parks… as well as roadway intersection and utility infrastructure improvements for the property and also off site property.”

The project covers the city's 48 acre Sports Arena property. It includes … over 42-hundred new apartments — 2,000 of which would be affordable units.

The total estimated construction cost is more than $4.2 billion dollars.

The city’s office of the Independent Budget Analyst … says the proposed agreements represent a quote “fair and reasonable transaction for the City.” Jacob Aere, KPBS News.

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CALIFORNIANS WILL VOTE ON PROPOSITION 40 IN NOVEMBER.

THE MEASURE WOULD IMPOSE A ONE-TIME WEALTH TAX ON THE STATE’S BILLIONAIRES

LAURA FITZGERALD WITH OUR CALIFORNIA NEWSROOM PARTNER, KQED, EXPLAINS…

PROP 40 (kqed) TRT 0:35 last words "more votes"

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Prop. 40 would tax “wealth” instead of “income.” That means assets like artwork, jewelry, and luxury yachts would be taxed at 5 percent.

It would apply to a little more than 200 people in the state.

The wealth tax was put on the ballot by one of the state’s largest unions for health care workers. It’s expected to bring in tens of billions of dollars … the vast majority of which would go to the state’s healthcare costs.

Even if Prop. 40 passes, its fate depends on two different counter measures on the ballot, Props 41 and 42.

Prop. 40 would be cancelled out if either of those measures passes with more votes.

TAG: THAT WAS LAURA FITZGERALD WITH K-Q-E-D. FOR MORE ELECTION COVERAGE VISIT KPBS DOT ORG SLASH VOTER HUB

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THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY IS HOSTING A 5K RACE THIS SUNDAY TO RAISE AWARENESS AND FUNDING IN THE FIGHT AGAINST BREAST CANCER.

THE MAKING STRIDES 5K WALK AND RUN WILL TAKE PLACE AT SAN DIEGO STATE’S MISSION VALLEY RIVER PARK AND SNAPDRAGON STADIUM

ANCHOR DEBBIE CRUZ SPOKE WITH TONYA JACKMAN HAMPTON, SHE’S A MEMBER OF THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND WOMEN'S HEALTH COUNCIL OF SAN DIEGO. SHE’S ALSO A BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR.

BREASTCANCER 2WAY (dc) (4:24) SOQ: “in the future.”

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I understand Sunday's Walk is a nationwide series. How did it initially get started locally? Yeah, so uh what I can say is that Making Strides has been a campaign for the American Cancer Society as a way to bring people together in a different fashion uh to raise and you know right support campaign for breast cancer.

[00:27]

And uh this year we are doing one thing that has not been done in the past and that is having a run accompanied with it. And so there'll be a 5K run as well.

And I understand you're a breast cancer survivor, correct? That is correct. How does being part of the American Cancer Society have special meaning to you? Oh, it has a lot of good meaning.

[00:49]

Um I, you know, am very fortunate to have had a, you know, I'll call it a hard but simple in contrast to many other breast cancer drivers journey. And I'm super touched by the idea of being a board member and able to influence at a much larger scale other individuals who are suffering from breast cancer or cancer in you know as well.

[03:14]

You know, Tanya, we always hear about the importance of early detection and taking preventive measures, lifestyle changes to lower the risk of breast cancer. What should people be doing? Well, you know, I have some of my own perspective as well as there's scientific, you know, studies and and data that's out there and available. So I don't want to convolute the two and suggest that I'm a doctor, medical doctor.

[03:41]

I certainly am an educational doctor, but they're again not in the practice of breast cancer. But from a personal perspective, I think that the number one thing that women can do or men for that matter too because they can get breast cancer is to take care of our health and do our very best to consider our wellbeing and you know whatever that means for you from an activity perspective that's important as well as a balanced diet.

[04:09]

And then I um make sure that I have a strong balance of what brings me joy. Now, granite, I was diagnosed in 2018 at a time where I thought I was pretty you know rigor in terms of the exercise that I did. I pretty much run every day.

[05:28]

And so I was very surprised when I got breast cancer, but what I didn't let it do is tackle me and decided that I was going to work as quickly as I could to address it and get on the other side Are there any recent developments that you know of with a breast cancer research or maybe major breakthroughs?

[06:24]

Yeah, I mean there are several um organizations doing work to identify easier diagnosis, particularly in the younger generations which is a new phenomenon where younger women are getting breast cancer And so, um, there's a series of different organizations out there that are looking at early diagnosis for women, young women.

[06:52]

And also, um, really the support from a medication perspective on hormones.

[06:58]

You know, there's there's, um, history that women who have breast cancer are unable to take hormonal type, uh, medication for menopause and, um, more recently there have been studies of identifying medication that helps to support women in their postpartum stage that is not going to perpetuate or put their breast cancer in danger being that they had it previously. So a lot of updated information.

[07:28]

To talk about more about the race, it starts early Sunday morning and will take place at San Diego State's Mission Valley Park. How can people register for the event? Uh, you can go on to the Making Strides website And it's pretty easy once you uh go onto the website. So even if you just Google Making Strides San Diego, you'll go right to the uh link that is available and can click on that to register.

[07:56]

What does an event like this do for the community, those fighting breast cancer, and even survivors? Oh, it's it's huge. People I think there was thousands of of participants um last year when I participated and The amount of energy, excitement, and joy that is in that space is just palpable and really indescribable.

[08:23]

And the the fundraising that occurs there's tons, you know, millions dollars that are raised to support breast cancer and it gives the American Cancer Society the ability and the bandwidth to redirect those dollars and support women who are men who have had breast cancer or could potentially have it in the future."

TAG: THAT WAS TONYA JACKMAN HAMPTON SPEAKING WITH ANCHOR DEBBIE CRUZ

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That’s it for today’s pod. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth and is hosted and produced by myself, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

