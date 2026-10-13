How "Even the Rat was White" reshaped psychology, 50 years later

Fifty years ago, psychologist Robert Guthrie first wrote the book, "Even the Rat was White."

It provided a nuanced, historical record of psychology, looked at the role that white supremacist bias played in the field and highlighted the critical work of Black psychologists.

Tuesday on Midday Edition, we look at the legacy of the book.

Guests:



Ricardo Guthrie, professor of social justice, Fisk University

Judy Sundayo, clinical psychologist, professor emeritus at Mesa College; president of Association of Black Psychologists, San Diego chapter