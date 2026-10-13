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KPBS Midday Edition

How "Even the Rat was White" reshaped psychology, 50 years later

 October 13, 2026 at 1:55 PM PDT
By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Host,  Julianna Domingo / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
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The cover of Even the Rat was White: A Historical View of Psychology" by clinical psychologist Robert Guthrie is seen in this undated graphic.
HarperCollins
The cover of "Even the Rat was White: A Historical View of Psychology" by clinical psychologist Robert Guthrie is seen in this undated graphic.

Fifty years ago, psychologist Robert Guthrie first wrote the book, "Even the Rat was White."

It provided a nuanced, historical record of psychology, looked at the role that white supremacist bias played in the field and highlighted the critical work of Black psychologists.

Tuesday on Midday Edition, we look at the legacy of the book.

Guests:

  • Ricardo Guthrie, professor of social justice, Fisk University
  • Judy Sundayo, clinical psychologist, professor emeritus at Mesa College; president of Association of Black Psychologists, San Diego chapter

50 Years of "Even the Rat Was White"

6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 | 9th Floor - Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101 | MORE INFO

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