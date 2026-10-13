How the UC system helped build California

California's UC system has grown from a single campus in Berkeley, founded in 1868, to a 10-campus system featuring some of the leading research institutions in the world. The UC system is now the second-leading employer in California.

A new book explores the rise of the UC system, and how its history connects to the state's own growth and ascension. "California Dreams: The Making and Remaking of the University of California" highlights not only the history of the UC system, but also its successes and failures in its mission to make academic excellence accessible to more Californians.

On Midday Edition Tuesday, we speak with the book's author Miriam Pawel about the UC system, the founding of UC San Diego, and some of the current challenges facing universities today.

Guest:

Miriam Pawel, journalist, author of "California Dreams: The Making and Remaking of the University of California"

Event:

Miriam Pawel: California Dreams with Maria Anguiano at Warwick's, Tuesday October 13, 7:30 p.m.