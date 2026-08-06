Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

International

Greetings from a wildlife park in central Sri Lanka that's a haven for elephants

By Diaa Hadid
Published August 6, 2026 at 7:19 AM PDT

Loading...

For days, we met farmers as they prepared for the spring rice sowing season in central Sri Lanka. They told me and my Sri Lankan colleague Susitha Fernando about elephants trampling their crops, and how they tried to push them back with firecrackers and lit torches. They were losing their livelihoods — and sometimes their lives.

Encounters between elephants and farmers have killed hundreds on both sides in recent years. Most of Sri Lanka's 7,400 elephants live freely across the island, but conflict has ensued as their habitats are being converted to intensive agriculture in places where millions of people also live.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

To meet some of the elephants, we drove through the Hurulu Eco Park in Sri Lanka's Habarana district, where they graze freely in the confines of the park. After bouncing on dirt roads for an hour, we turned onto a path. A rainbow stretched across the sky, and an elephant ambled through it.

I thought of what farmers told us: This conflict has two victims, because elephants are revered here. Under that rainbow, I felt that reverence too.

For more Far-Flung Postcards, click here.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Tags

International AnimalsNPR Top Stories
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News