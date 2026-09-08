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International

Chrystia Freeland negotiated with Trump. Now she's watching a trade war unfold

By Steve Inskeep Majd Al-Waheidi
Published September 8, 2026 at 3:46 AM PDT
Former Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington on April 12, 2023.
Kevin Dietsch
/
Getty Images
Former Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington on April 12, 2023.

Updated September 8, 2026 at 7:54 AM PDT

Canada's latest tariffs on American goods took effect Tuesday. It's another escalation in a trade war that is raising costs and testing a relationship that, until recently, was among the closest in the world.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's government imposed tariffs of up to 50% on about $20 billion worth of U.S. goods in response to U.S. tariffs on Canadian products. The latest measures match U.S. tariffs dollar for dollar, though not product for product.

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But in Canada, the fight has become about more than tariffs. Many Canadians say they feel betrayed by a longtime ally. President Trump has repeatedly suggested Canada should become the 51st state and has said he would use economic pressure, rather than military force, to make that happen. Canadians have cut back on travel to the United States and boycotted American goods as tensions have grown.

And the economic ties are hard to untangle. U.S. auto exports to Canada have fallen 22% since the trade dispute began. Canada is the largest customer for 26 U.S. states and a top-three customer for 45.

Chrystia Freeland understands the relationship from her time at the negotiating table. The former Canadian deputy prime minister and finance minister helped negotiate the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement during Trump's first term. Trump once called it "the best trade deal ever."

Now, Freeland says, the U.S. risks pushing longtime allies away.

"If Americans are concerned about China in the world, which I am, the best way to act on China is with an alliance with America's traditional allies," Freeland told NPR's Morning Edition. "But it has to start with stopping punching your friends in the face, which is what Washington is doing right now."

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Freeland also pushed back on the idea that Canada's much smaller economy means it ultimately has to give in.

She recalled a small meeting during an earlier round of North American trade negotiations when, she said, she was told the United States was 10 times bigger than Canada and therefore "should get our way 10 times more than you."

"That is not a way to have a partnership," Freeland said, "and Canadians simply won't stand for it."

Listen to the full interview by clicking the blue play button above. Peter Armstrong contributed reporting from Toronto.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Majd Al-Waheidi
Majd Al-Waheidi is the digital editor on Morning Edition, where she brings the show's journalism to online audiences. Previously, Al-Waheidi was a reporter for the New York Times in the Gaza Strip, where she reported about a first-of-its-kind Islamic dating site, and documented the human impact of the 2014 Israel-Gaza war in a collaborative visual project nominated for an Emmy Award. She also reported about Wikipedia censorship in Arabic for Rest of World magazine, and investigated the abusive working conditions of TikTok content moderators for Business Insider. Al-Waheidi has worked at the International Center for Religion & Diplomacy, and holds a master's degree in Arab Studies from the Georgetown School of Foreign Service. A native of Gaza, she speaks Arabic and some French, and is studying Farsi.

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