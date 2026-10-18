Carney says 4 service members killed and dozens injured in fire at Alberta military base

Updated October 18, 2026 at 10:39 AM PDT

EDMONTON, Alberta — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Sunday that four service members were killed and dozens more seriously injured in a fire at a military base in Alberta, describing it as one of the worst peacetime tragedies for Canada's military on domestic soil.

Fire crews scrambled late Saturday as fierce winds whipped flames beyond Canadian Forces Base Wainwright and into the surrounding rural area. The Canadian military said Sunday there were no indications that the incident was the result of terrorism, but the cause remained under investigation.

Speaking in a televised address, Carney said the families of those killed had been notified and that the situation was still evolving.

Flags would fly at half-staff on federal buildings across the country in honor of those affected by the tragedy, he said.

It was not immediately clear exactly how many people had been injured

Cathy Keane, a mayoral candidate in Ontario, said her eldest son was among the military personnel critically injured. "As a mother, right now I need to be with my son and family," she wrote on Facebook, saying she was traveling to Alberta.

A doctor at a hospital in the city of Edmonton, 180 kilometers (112 miles) northwest, told Canada's national broadcaster that patients were taken to hospitals across the city as healthcare facilities around the base became "completely overwhelmed" by the number of people needing care.

"This number of patients would overwhelm the city of Edmonton," Dr. Warren Thirsk, an emergency department physician at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, told CBC News. "It is more patients than any of us want to count right now. It's a disaster. It's a one in every 15- to 25-year disaster."

Hospitals declare emergency

Acute Care Alberta said several hospitals across the province had activated a "Code Orange," an emergency designation used when multiple severely injured patients require coordinated medical care. The agency said emergency medical resources were stretched so thin that extremely few ambulances were available in the Edmonton area. It urged people to avoid the University of Alberta Hospital emergency department if possible.

Wainwright Mayor Bruce Pugh said the town's small hospital was not designed to handle a mass-casualty incident but praised the response of local medical personnel. He said helicopters and planes had been transporting patients to other facilities for treatment.

At least 10 ambulances were parked in and around the Wainwright health center late Saturday as paramedics and soldiers rushed about. One patient was seen being loaded into an ambulance.

The town of Wainwright, near the base, has about 7,000 residents.

John Ulan / The Canadian Press/AP Paramedics load an injured person into an ambulance at the Wainwright Health center after a fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, outside of Wainwright, Alberta Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026.

Military rules out terrorism as cause

Defense Minister David McGuinty said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were involved in investigating the incident and described the situation as "very, very active and delicate." He said authorities were still working to determine what happened and expected to provide further information.

McGuinty said Sunday he was traveling to Edmonton to be briefed on the latest developments. He said the military was working closely with Alberta's government and local authorities.

The Canadian Armed Forces said it would not release casualty figures until relatives had been notified. "The full extent of the impact remains under assessment," the military said in a statement late Saturday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said officers were called shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday following reports of a fire in a training area at the base.

Firefighters faced a volatile situation. Large areas of the province were hit during the day by a windstorm with gusts up to 100 kph (62 mph). The wind toppled some trees and sent signs flying and garbage cans rolling down streets.

By 11 p.m., the Municipal District of Wainwright said on social media the fire was being held and that property and critical infrastructure were protected. There was no evacuation order for residents.

McGuinty, speaking to reporters in Ottawa, confirmed the casualties but had no other details to share.

"I cannot recall such an incident in my short time for sure as a minister, but I cannot recall an incident like this in recent memory," McGuinty said.

"We will have more to say in the coming hours and days," he added.

He said Armed Forces members were at the scene and that RCMP were also involved. "This is an active and delicate situation and soon to be an active and delicate investigation."

Alberta receives offers of support and assistance

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said his province was sending assistance to Alberta but did not specify what resources were being deployed.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith described the fire as "significant and tragic" and said it was affecting many military personnel.

CFB Wainwright is one of Canada's busiest military training bases, where soldiers prepare for combat operations. It is home to the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre, which conducts realistic battlefield exercises, and the 3rd Canadian Division Training Centre, which provides military training.

Canadian Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre said he had spoken with Carney and the defense minister to offer support to those affected by the fire.

"Pray for Wainwright, everyone," Poilievre said in a social media post. He urged people in the area to follow emergency instructions and keep roads clear for first responders.

The fire also disrupted advance voting ahead of Monday's referendum on whether Alberta should begin a process that could lead to independence from Canada. Elections Alberta said two polling locations, in Lloydminster and Vermilion, closed early Saturday and the ballots were transported securely.

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