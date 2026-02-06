San Diego County Airport Authority announces Atif Saeed as next president and CEO

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Friday announced Atif Saeed will be its next president and CEO, taking over the role in March from Kimberly J. Becker after her 40 years in the aviation industry.

Saeed currently serves as CEO of Philadelphia's Department of Aviation, where he oversees the planning, development, and operation of Philadelphia International Airport and Northeast Philadelphia Airport. He has also held leadership roles at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

"The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority is excited to welcome Atif Saeed as our next president and CEO," said Gil Cabrera, airport authority board of directors chair. "We also extend our deep gratitude to Kim Becker for her steady, visionary leadership and commitment to excellence. We look forward to building on that strong foundation under Mr. Saeed's leadership."

Saeed will join the Airport Authority after a months-long nationwide search which began when Becker announced her retirement in October.

"I am honored to be selected to serve as the next president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority," Saeed said. "San Diego International Airport plays a vital role in the region's economy, and I am impressed by the organization's commitment to customer service and deep connection to the community.

"I look forward to working closely with the board, employees, stakeholders, and the community to advance the Airport Authority*s mission."

Saeed holds an masters of business administration from Arizona State University and has completed executive education programs at Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School of Government. He is an Accredited Airport Executive and International Airport Professional currently serving in multiple industry leadership roles, including on the boards of the American Association of Airport Executives and Airport Council International - North America.

Becker joined the authority in 2017 and has spearheaded significant changes at the airport, including the $3.8 billion new Terminal 1. Under her leadership, SAN saw a record 25 million travelers in 2024 and expanded its flight network to 85 destinations.

She will remain with the organization through March 18.