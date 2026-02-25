Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Living

Raul Campillo proposes age, passenger rules for e-bikes

By City News Service
Published February 25, 2026 at 12:42 PM PST
A pack of teenage boys riding their e-bikes at the Oceanside Strand, Jan. 21, 2026.
Carolyne Corelis
/
KPBS
A pack of teenage boys riding their e-bikes at the Oceanside Strand, Jan. 21, 2026.

City Councilman Raul Campillo is proposing new e-bike regulations aimed at improving safety for children in San Diego.

Campillo's initiative would impose an age limit of 12 years, and would only allow passengers if the e-bike is specifically designed to accommodate multiple riders with a permanent second seat.

"What we're proposing are clear, enforceable standards that will curb dangerous driving and result in safer streets for everyone," Campillo said. "We need more common-sense legislation like this that will result in more protected and vibrant communities across the city."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

A public outreach campaign would be launched if the city council were to approve the regulations.

"E-bike safety has become a growing concern in neighborhoods across our city," San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said. "SDPD fully supports regulations that provide clear, reasonable rules to allow officers to address unsafe behavior while keeping education at the forefront."

The new regulations would also offer a safety course as an education-first diversion.

The proposal will need to be approved by the council's Public Safety Committee and then be brought to the full city council for final approval.

Tags

Living San DiegoTransportation

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News