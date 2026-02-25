Raul Campillo proposes age, passenger rules for e-bikes

City Councilman Raul Campillo is proposing new e-bike regulations aimed at improving safety for children in San Diego.

Campillo's initiative would impose an age limit of 12 years, and would only allow passengers if the e-bike is specifically designed to accommodate multiple riders with a permanent second seat.

"What we're proposing are clear, enforceable standards that will curb dangerous driving and result in safer streets for everyone," Campillo said. "We need more common-sense legislation like this that will result in more protected and vibrant communities across the city."

A public outreach campaign would be launched if the city council were to approve the regulations.

"E-bike safety has become a growing concern in neighborhoods across our city," San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said. "SDPD fully supports regulations that provide clear, reasonable rules to allow officers to address unsafe behavior while keeping education at the forefront."

The new regulations would also offer a safety course as an education-first diversion.

The proposal will need to be approved by the council's Public Safety Committee and then be brought to the full city council for final approval.