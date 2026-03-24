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New at Petco Park: Retro speakeasy, new video boards, new and local food favorites

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published March 24, 2026 at 6:02 PM PDT
A display of some of the food offerings at Petco Park this season, March 24, 2026.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
A display of some of the food offerings at Petco Park this season, March 24, 2026.

The San Diego Padres on Tuesday rolled out the red carpet to show off the Diamond Room, a ’70s-themed cocktail lounge and speakeasy.

“I just felt like I just came out of the '70s,” Padres Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman said. He was there to preview what's new at Petco Park for fans this season with Major League Baseball’s Opening Day is just around the corner.

Padres senior vice president of special events Jaclyn Lash said the lounge acts as an extension to the park for people to hang out before and after the game.

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“It's approachable, but it's upscale," she said. "So great drinks, great food, whether you want pizza, our Diamond Dog, a really bomb hamburger. So we're really excited.”

That’s not all fans can expect, however. Inside the park, the Padres added two new video boards to the first- and third-base towers. They will display real-time pitchers' statistics. Padres CEO Erik Greupner said it’s to enhance fans’ experience.

“They can look up there and see vertical break, horizontal movement speed and really see another level of data that historically they haven't been able to see within the ballpark itself,” he said.

Everything the Padres are doing this season is about fan service, Greupner said. That includes the giveaways, such as a puffer vest, a beanie, a retro 1998 belt bag and a Jackson Merrill bobblehead.

The food offerings are also about locality. The Padres are bringing the neighborhood into the park, said Phillip Dumlao, the Padres' executive chef.

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“Gelati Piccotti's back. We're doing some fun mortadella sandwiches, a caprese sandwich as well on some fresh-baked focaccia bread," he said. "We're doing it on a round focaccia versus your traditional square. Carnitas Shack is back with their loaded tots. Awesome item.”

It’s all about creating a sense of community for the fans, Greupner said. And that includes the various cultural heritage nights.

“We learn, when we do different cultural heritage nights, how well received they are," he said. "And we did Vietnamese Heritage Night previously and it was incredibly well received. And it's really neat to see the Vietnamese community all the way up into Orange County. Rally around an opportunity to get together and be honored here at the ballpark.”

The Padres Season opener is Thursday at 1:10 p.m. The Friars are facing off against the Detroit Tigers.

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Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

See stories by Alexander Nguyen

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