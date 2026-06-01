New Chula Vista to San Diego ferry service officially launches

There's a watery new way to travel between Chula Vista and downtown San Diego. The ferry boat Balboa began service Monday morning, its maiden voyage starting from the Chula Vista waterfront.

Owned and operated by Flagship Cruises and Events, the 30-foot-long, diesel-powered Balboa will take up to 32 passengers per trip from the Chula Vista Marina to the Fifth Avenue landing behind the San Diego Convention Center.

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann said the ferry will be more than just a fun way to get downtown.

"Economically, this is a game changer. This connection will bring more visitors to Chula Vista supporting our local businesses, restaurants, supporting small entrepreneurs. It will also make it easier for residents to access jobs, and opportunities throughout the region," McCann said.

Anne Moore, chair of the board for the Port of San Diego, said the ferry has been a long time coming.

"That's why a future ferry terminal was included as part of the Chula Vista master bayfront plan from the very beginning," Moore said.

She said new waterfront development doesn’t have to increase traffic.

"That’s why we want to provide multiple options to get around," Moore said. "Like the bayfront shuttle as well as the expanded Sweetwater bike path. It’s about making it easier for people to enjoy our waterfront."

The Balboa has a speed of 10 knots, or about 11 miles per hour. A one-way trip will take around 45 minutes. But speed isn’t the point of this ride, according to McCann.

"Environmentally, this is a step forward," McCann said. "By offering an alternative to driving we’re helping to reduce traffic congestion on our roads, lowering emissions, and this is about building a more sustainable future while improving quality of life."

A trip on the Balboa will cost $15 each way, and the ferry will make six round trips per day.