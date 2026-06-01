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Health

New CalFresh work requirements could affect more than 90,000 San Diegans

By Heidi de Marco / Health Reporter
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published June 1, 2026 at 4:58 PM PDT
Mary Eastwood, 86, at Serving Seniors on November 5, 2025. Eastwood depends on CalFresh food assistance benefits to buy groceries.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Mary Eastwood, 86, at Serving Seniors on Nov. 5, 2025. Eastwood depends on CalFresh food assistance benefits to buy groceries.

Starting June 1, new federal rules will require many adults ages 18 to 64 receiving CalFresh to show they worked, volunteered or attended job training at least 80 hours a month.

CalFresh is California's version of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

"Populations that were previously exempt are now having to jump through hoops just to get $30 to $40 a month to help supplement their groceries for their families," said Amy Elits, director of programs at the San Diego Food Bank..

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People experiencing homelessness, veterans and individuals with unstable work schedules could face the biggest challenges meeting the new requirements, Elits said.

The San Diego Food Bank is preparing for a possible increase in demand if recipients lose access to benefits.

"We serve, on average, over 400,000 a month already. So that's looking at almost a 25% increase in the output that we're gonna have to be able to provide to meet that need," Elits said.

To help residents navigate the changes, San Diego County and 211 San Diego launched a website that connects people with job training programs, volunteer opportunities and other qualifying activities that can count toward the federal requirements called the WorkReady Hub.

San Diego Assemblymember LaShae Sharp-Collins, (D-79) said the new rules could also place additional strain on county workers.

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"We desperately need resources to support county employees who now will have to spend more time helping recipients maintain their eligibility," Sharp-Collins said Monday during a virtual news conference.

Most recipients will not lose benefits immediately because they will continue receiving assistance until their annual recertification, Elits said.

"But as we start to see folks roll off some of these benefits, we're not entirely sure what that's going to look like two, three months from now," she said.

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Health Health CareNational Politics
Heidi de Marco
Heidi de Marco is an award-winning photojournalist and health reporter who has focused her work on producing multimedia stories that help humanize the complex health and humanitarian issues impacting marginalized and vulnerable communities in the United States and abroad.

See stories by Heidi de Marco

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