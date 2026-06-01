New CalFresh work requirements could affect more than 90,000 San Diegans

Starting June 1, new federal rules will require many adults ages 18 to 64 receiving CalFresh to show they worked, volunteered or attended job training at least 80 hours a month.

CalFresh is California's version of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

"Populations that were previously exempt are now having to jump through hoops just to get $30 to $40 a month to help supplement their groceries for their families," said Amy Elits, director of programs at the San Diego Food Bank..

People experiencing homelessness, veterans and individuals with unstable work schedules could face the biggest challenges meeting the new requirements, Elits said.

The San Diego Food Bank is preparing for a possible increase in demand if recipients lose access to benefits.

"We serve, on average, over 400,000 a month already. So that's looking at almost a 25% increase in the output that we're gonna have to be able to provide to meet that need," Elits said.

To help residents navigate the changes, San Diego County and 211 San Diego launched a website that connects people with job training programs, volunteer opportunities and other qualifying activities that can count toward the federal requirements called the WorkReady Hub.

San Diego Assemblymember LaShae Sharp-Collins, (D-79) said the new rules could also place additional strain on county workers.

"We desperately need resources to support county employees who now will have to spend more time helping recipients maintain their eligibility," Sharp-Collins said Monday during a virtual news conference.

Most recipients will not lose benefits immediately because they will continue receiving assistance until their annual recertification, Elits said.

"But as we start to see folks roll off some of these benefits, we're not entirely sure what that's going to look like two, three months from now," she said.