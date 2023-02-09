Give Now
Wind advisory issued for parts of San Diego County

By City News Service
Published February 9, 2023 at 8:26 AM PST
KPBS staff
A trail in Santee, Calif. Oct. 10, 2020. Santee is one of the areas under a wind advisory until 6 p.m. Friday.

A wind advisory has been issued Thursday for parts of San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.

The wind advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. East winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the San Diego County mountains and valleys.

Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, Poway and Crestline are under the wind advisory.

Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages could result. The NWS recommends using caution when driving, especially those operating high- profile vehicles, and to secure outdoor objects.

