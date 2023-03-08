Teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with 13-year-old student

A teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary in National City was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old, the National City Police Department said Tuesday.

On Monday, the National City Police Department was contacted by the parent of the 13-year-old who expressed concern that the teen was having an inappropriate relationship with a former teacher.

The NCPD and School Resource Officers investigated the allegations, and found probable cause to arrest 34-year-old Jacqueline Ma, a current teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary on Tuesday morning.

Ma was booked into Las Colinas Women's Detention Facility on numerous felony charges, according to the NCPD.

No additional information about this case will be released, as the victim is a minor and the investigation is ongoing, the NCPD said.