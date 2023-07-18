Triple-digit heat wave to continue through mid week in San Diego County

An excessive heat warning has been issued Tuesday for San Diego County deserts with dangerously hot conditions and high temperatures expected through Saturday, the National Weather Service (NWS) announced.

Temperatures are expected to reach between 112 and 115 through Wednesday and hotter conditions with highs between 115 and 120 degrees are in the forecast from Thursday to Saturday.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat- related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the NWS said.

An excessive heat warning will be in place in the San Diego County deserts until 8 p.m. Saturday. A similar warning will be in place until 8 p.m. Tuesday in the San Diego County Mountains and valleys, with highs possibly reaching 105 degrees in the mountains and 104 in the valleys.

"The peak of the heat is expected this weekend with slight cooling for early next week," the NWS said. "High temperatures near 115 degrees could continue through the week.

"... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes."

Things will be cooler along the coast, thanks to a returning marine layer, but temperatures will still be warming than usual.

