Ramona wildfire 80% contained, burns 185 acres

By City News Service
Published August 11, 2023 at 12:32 PM PDT
CalFire firefighters work to clean up the final hotspots of the Bunnie Fire in Ramona, Calif. Aug. 10, 2023.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
CalFire firefighters work to clean up the final hotspots of the Bunnie Fire in Ramona, August 8, 2023.

Firefighters battling a 185-acre brush fire in the area of Barnett Ranch County Preserve have the blaze about 80% contained, Cal Fire said Friday.

Crews were working Friday to get lines of control around the smoldering remnants of the fire that blackened scores of open acres and forced evacuations.

Ramona resident Mindy Sloan has her car loaded with family photos ready to evacuate should the Bunnie Fire threaten her home again, Ramona, Aug. 8, 2023.
Public Safety
RELATED: Ramona resident grateful to firefighters for saving home
Alexander Nguyen
The fire, which caused no reported structural damage, erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday off San Vicente Road, about a mile south of Ramona High School, Cal Fire reported.

With the flames spreading over hilly terrain toward rural neighborhoods, deputies cleared people out of homes closest to the burn zone, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Residences were evacuated along dozens of roadways near Wildcat Canyon Road, and people living in areas surrounding those spots were advised to be prepared to leave their neighborhoods on short notice if necessary.

Authorities established a temporary shelter for the evacuees at Olive Peirce Middle School on Hanson Lane.

By a little after 3 p.m., ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters had halted the spread of the flames, Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette said.

One firefighter was treated in the field for heat-related trauma. The blaze resulted in no other reported injuries, Cornette said.

All evacuation orders and warnings in Ramona were lifted by Thursday.

Local Wildfires
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
