Average San Diego County gas price rises for 24th day in a row

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the 24th consecutive day, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $5.243.

The average price has increased 29.4 cents over the past 24 days, including four-tenths of a cent Tuesday, after dropping 1.3 cents over the preceding week, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 9.1 cents more than one week ago and 28.1 cents higher than one month ago but 8.4 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.112 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose for the 26th time in 30 days, increasing two-tenths of a cent to $3.875. It has risen 31.2 cents over the past 30 days, including 1.1 cents Wednesday. It is 4.7 cents more than one week ago and 31 cents higher than one month ago but 6.8 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.141 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

