Old Point Loma Lighthouse to temporarily close for restoration work

The Old Point Loma Lighthouse at Cabrillo National Monument will close Monday through Jan. 18 for restoration work.

The interior restoration, including painting and other minor repairs, are intended to protect the masonry walls from the damp coastal environment, which is crucial to protect the structural integrity of the building. The National Park Service's Historic Preservation Crew will carry out the project.

Constructed in 1855, the Old Point Loma Lighthouse gives visitors a glimpse into the life of a lighthouse keeper as well as the workings of the light.

"We understand the importance of the lighthouse as a symbol of San Diego's past and rich maritime history," said Amanda Gossard, visitor services program manager at Cabrillo National Monument. "This restoration effort is part of our commitment to preserving our national treasures, and we appreciate the public's understanding and cooperation during this brief closure."

Cabrillo National Monument will be open to the public during the project. Visitors can still explore other features of the park including views of San Diego, the coastline, tidepools, hiking trails and educational exhibits.