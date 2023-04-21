Give Now
Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now

By Mark Sherman
Published April 21, 2023 at 3:53 PM PDT
Abortion Pills
Allen G. Breed
/
AP
File photo of boxes of the drug mifepristone sitting on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., March 16, 2022.

The Supreme Court on Friday preserved women’s access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues.

The justices granted emergency requests from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, maker of the drug mifepristone. They are appealing a lower court ruling that would roll back Food and Drug Administration approval of mifepristone.

The drug has been approved for use in the U.S. since 2000 and more than 5 million people have used it. Mifepristone is used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol, in more than half of all abortions in the U.S.

Tags

National WomenSocial EquityHealth CareNational PoliticsLaw
