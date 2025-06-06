Kilmar Abrego Garcia is on his way back to the U.S. from El Salvador, lawyer says

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man the Trump administration wrongfully deported to El Salvador, is on his way back to the U.S., his lawyer tells NPR.

Abrego Garcia is expected to immediately face criminal charges in the U.S. for transporting migrants without legal status around the country, according to a Justice Department indictment filed in Tennessee. The indictment accuses Abrego Garcia "of conspiracy to unlawfully transport illegal aliens for financial gain" and "unlawful transportation of illegal aliens for financial gain."

"Now, after months of delay and secrecy, they're bringing him back, not to correct their error but to prosecute him. This shows that they were playing games with the court all along," Abrego Garcia's lawyer, Simon Sandoval Moshenberg, told NPR. "Due process means the chance to defend yourself before you're punished, not after. This is an abuse of power, not justice."

The case has become a bedrock for both the Trump administration and immigration advocates as the push to streamline deportations undercuts key elements of due process.

This is a breaking news story. Some things reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

Copyright 2025 NPR