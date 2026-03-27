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National

Our quiz writer made yet another Tom Bombadil reference this week. Can you spot it?

By Holly J. Morris
Published March 27, 2026 at 2:01 AM PDT
From left: the archbishop of Canterbury, the first lady, Stephen Colbert.
Stefan Rousseau/WPA Pool/Getty Images; Heather Diehl/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images
From left: the archbishop of Canterbury, the first lady, Stephen Colbert.

Do YOU know who Tom Bombadil is? If so, you might get at least one question right this week!

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Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.

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