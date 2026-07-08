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National

Why the death of MS student-athlete Nolan Wells is capturing national attention

By Lauren Hodges Ashley Brown Mary Louise Kelly
Published July 8, 2026 at 1:02 PM PDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks to Anita Lee, reporter for the Sun Herald, about the growing national attention in the case Nolan Wells, a teenager found dead off of Mississippi's gulf coast.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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Lauren Hodges
Lauren Hodges is an associate producer for All Things Considered. She joined the show in 2018 after seven years in the NPR newsroom as a producer and editor. She doesn't mind that you used her pens, she just likes them a certain way and asks that you put them back the way you found them, thanks. Despite years working on interviews with notable politicians, public figures, and celebrities for NPR, Hodges completely lost her cool when she heard RuPaul's voice and was told to sit quietly in a corner during the rest of the interview. She promises to do better next time.
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.

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